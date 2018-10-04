New Nintendo Switch with Better Screen Coming in 2019 (Report)

The Nintendo Switch isn't even two years old yet, but it could be getting a major revision soon. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Nintendo may launch a beefed-up version of its wildly popular hybrid console as soon as 2019.



Citing "suppliers and others with direct knowledge of the plan," the report claims that Nintendo is looking to refresh the Switch's hardware so that it stays competitive with other consoles. The Wall Street Journal's sources say that Nintendo may specifically be looking to improve the Switch's 6.2-inch, 720p LCD screen in order to make it "brighter, thinner and more energy efficient." This could mean a slimmer Nintendo Switch, or at least one that's more vibrant.

The report didn't mention any other specifics when it comes to possible hardware upgrades. The Nvidia Tegra-powered Switch is considerably less powerful than the PS4 and Xbox One, both of which sport custom AMD Jaguar processors, and lacks bells and whistles like VR support and 4K gaming. While the Switch sells itself on versatility over raw power, Nintendo could be looking to get just a bit closer to its rivals in terms of performance.

Mid-cycle console refreshes are nothing new, both for Nintendo and its competitors. The company has launched multiple revisions of its still-popular Nintendo 3DS handheld including 2015's New Nintendo 3DS and 2017's New Nintendo 2DS XL, both of which sport improved internals over the launch model. Sony and Microsoft released slimmed-down versions of the PS4 and Xbox One in 2016, and both offer a beefed up 4K option in the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, respectively.

Still, a hardware revision for a home Nintendo console would be a big move for the Big N, especially since the Switch is such a dead-simple device that only comes in one configuration. While the company has a slew of limited-edition Switch bundles launching this holiday for games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu!, we'll likely have to wait until next year to see if it will fully revamp its flagship system.

This story was originally published on Tom's Guide.