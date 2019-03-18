Watch Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's GTC 2019 Keynote Here

by

(The GTC webcast recording is now in the player below)

Nvidia's Jensen Huang is set to take the stage at the company's Graphics Technology Conference (GTC) today (March 18) at 2pm PT, and you can watch the live event here.

This year's GTC marks the first time Nvidia's event has taken place during the Game Developers Conference (GDC), so Jensen might present more than the usual spate of AI, automotive, and autonomous vehicle news that has become a staple of this show.

Nvidia also recently acquired Mellanox in a blockbuster $6.9 billion deal, so it's fair to assume the notoriously windy Jensen Huang will fill us in on the details.

Recent rumors also predict the company will tease its 7nm Turing GPU refresh (Ampere) during the show, but it seems a bit early for that move considering how recently Turing made its debut. In either case, take a seat and watch the show.

