NZXT Adds Budget 'Starter PC' for New Gamers

Building your own PC is fulfilling, but some PC gamers would rather simply buy one pre-configured. For beginners, NZXT is launching the Starter PC series, three desktops, starting at $699, with two-year warranties and standardized parts that one can upgrade as they learn their way around a desktop.

All three gaming PCs announced today, "The Starter," "Starter Plus" and "Starter Pro," use NZXT's H510 PC case, Deepcool Gammaxx GTE V2 coolers and MSI MS-B905C Wi-Fi PCIe cards.



The $699 starter model pairs an Intel Core i3-9100F with an MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Ventus XS OC, an EVGA 450W Bronze power supply, a single 8GB DIMM of XPG Gammix D10 RAM (3,000 MHz) and a 512GB Intel 660p M.2 SSD.



At $899, the Starter Plus keeps the same SSD but bumps you up to an Intel Core i5-9400F, MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Super Ventus XS OC and 16GB of Team T-Force Vulcan Z RAM at 3,200 MHz (here in two 8GB DIMMS).



The Starter Pro has the same CPU and RAM as the Starter Plus, but at $999, you get an MSI GTX 1660 Ti Ventus XS OC and a roomier 1TB Intel 665p M.2 SSD.



There's no mixing and matching or configuration. You pick from these three and if you want a black or white case. Because all of the parts are standardized, this is the type of system you can upgrade after you buy it.



The Starter PC series is available now from NZXT's website, with the desktops shipping within a week.

