OneXPlayer Mini Handheld Gaming PC Launches With 1080p Display, Up to 2TB

It looks as though Valve’s Steam Deck is getting some competition in the handheld gaming PC space. As first noticed by Liliputing, the OneXPlayer Mini is now available to purchase for those that want a fully-fledged PC gaming experience that’s as portable as a Nintendo Switch OLED.

Speaking of the Switch, the OneXPlayerMini has a strikingly similar form-factor, including dual thumb sticks, A/B/X/Y buttons and a directional pad. But whereas the Switch’s 7-inch OLED display features a 720p display, the OneXPlayer Mini flexes with a 7-inch 1080p IPS display.

(Image credit: ONEXPLAYER)

(Image credit: ONEXPLAYER)

At the handheld's heart is an 11th generation Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor paired with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD in its base configuration. However, there’s also an option to purchase 1TB or 2TB configurations if you need more storage for your games and applications. You’ll want to temper your expectations for gaming at 1080p resolution, however, with the Intel Iris Xe Graphics GPU onboard (1.4 GHz, 96 EUs). Dialing the gaming resolution down to 720p would probably be advisable for more demanding games.

The 1.3-pound OneXPlayer Mini is also equipped with dual bumpers, dual linear triggers, dual speakers, and a 10,455 mAh lithium-ion battery. An aluminum heatsink, dual copper heat pipes, and a single fan cool the internal hardware. There are two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port along with the requisite headphone jack for wired connectivity. Wireless communication is taken care of with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 radios.

The base 512GB SKU will set you back $1,039. Stepping up to the 1TB version raises the price to $1,179, while the flagship 2TB option goes for $1,370. These prices include a 17 percent “launch discount” offered by OneXPlayer that is only valid for the next 22 hours. After the period expires, pricing jumps to $1,259, $1,399, and $1,599 respectively.

The device that the OneXPlayer Mini will be most compared to will undoubtedly be the upcoming Valve Steam Deck, which is scheduled to launch in February 2022. The Steam Deck offers a similar 7-inch form-factor but is powered by an AMD Zen 2-based SoC paired with an RDNA 2 GPU (8 compute units).

Not only does the Steam Deck have the gaming community abuzz given its gaming pedigree, but it is also far cheaper than the OneXPlayer Mini. The base Steam Deck with 16GB of LPDDR5 and 64GB eMMC rings in at $399, while the 256GB and 512GB SSD configs come in at $529 and $649, respectively. So while the OneXPlayer Mini looks attractive in its own right, it’ll be a tough fight against the value proposition offered by the Steam Deck.