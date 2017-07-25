Trending

Phanteks Announces Evolv Shift, Evolv Shift X Pricing

Phanteks has taken the wraps off the Evolv Shift and Shift X chassis, both of which were on display earlier this year at Computex. The company appears to have made good on its promise of an early August launch.

The Evolv Shift, the shorter of the two chassis, features mounting locations for radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 280mm in the front, and a single mounting location in the base of the case for a 120mm all-in-one cooler or radiator. Although the Evolv Shift ships with a single 140mm fan in the front and base of the chassis, there are mounting locations for two 120 / 140mm fans in the front and one 120 / 140mm in the bottom of the case. This chassis can accommodate two 2.5” drives and a single 3.5” hard drive. The Evolv Shift also requires the use of a small form factor power supply.

The taller of the two chassis, the Evolv Shift X, supports three 120 / 140mm fans in the front and one 120 / 140mm in the bottom of the chassis. As with the Evolv Shift, this chassis ships from the factory with one 140mm fan in the front and one in the base of the case. This chassis is large enough to fit radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 280mm in the front, and a single 120mm all-in-one cooler or radiator in the base. The Evolv Shift X supports full-size power supplies.

The Evolv Shift and Evolv Shift X are built on a powder-coated steel chassis with aluminum and tempered glass side panels. The Evolv Shift stands at 480mm, while its sibling is notably larger, measuring 650mm tall. Both chassis feature a 90° motherboard layout and can accommodate full-length graphics cards that are mounted behind the motherboard tray via a riser cable. Both cases are equipped with RGB LED controls that are compatible with industry standard RGB motherboard headers.

Another interesting feature is that the company designed these chassis so that they may be oriented horizontally as well as vertically--a feature that HTPC owners will likely appreciate.

Both the Evolv Shift and Evolv Shift X will be available by August with a price tag of $110 and $160, respectively. 

PhanteksEvolv ShiftEvolv Shift X
Motherboard TypeMini-ITXMini-ITX
Expansion Slots22
Dimensions (W x H x D)170 x 480 x 274mm 170 x 650 x 274mm
Drive Bays1x 3.5”, 2x 2.5"2x 3.5”, 2x 2.5"
PSUSFF PSUStandard PS2 PSU
Front I/O2x USB 3.02x USB 3.0
Radiator Support1x 240mm, 1x 120mm1x 280mm, 1x 140mm1x 240mm, 1x 120mm1x 280mm, 1x 140mm
Fan SupportFront3x 120mm3x 140mmBottom1x 120mm 1x 140mmFront3x 120mm3x 140mmBottom1x 120mm 1x 140mm
Price$110$160
  • Kunra Zether 25 July 2017 18:01
    Wish they could have gotten that price point a little lower say sub $100. Maybe get rid of the tempered glass and use something like maybe acrylic.
  • gggplaya 25 July 2017 20:57
    19981430 said:
    Wish they could have gotten that price point a little lower say sub $100. Maybe get rid of the tempered glass and use something like maybe acrylic.

    Ewww Acrylic, after owning a tempered glass case I could never go back to acrylic, i'd much rather have a solid non-window panel than acrylic. Pictures don't do it justice, but tempered glass is really sexy in person.
  • BaRoMeTrIc 27 July 2017 00:30
    As with most phanteks products it's purely aesthetics. It will have horrible airflow for aios.
  • Chris_525 27 July 2017 01:45
    So, lousy plastic dust filters and plastic top (vs metal top on shift X). Moreover, it has severe clearance issues with SFX-L even at 140mm. Then the PSU dumps hot air into the bottom right where it gets picked up by that AIO cooler, which raises it back up into the case... brilliant design! Short pci-e extender cable and clearance issues with larger 3 fan cards (I can imagine something like 2.5 slot 1080ti Strix will not even fit at all). Also clearance issues with the upper 140mm which is going to chew through your power cables like any moment you move it. And a cherry on the cake is the sata power cable for a useless RGB cycling button (because who is going to buy a non ASUS, Gigabyte or MSI board in 2017?!). Yes you'll have a permanent non-functioning button at the very top of the case if you do have a board from the "big three", or you'll have to waste a whole Sata cable on a stupid button if you don't...(granted you only do M.2 and no sata) It seems the list just goes on and on
