Shades Of 'Shadow Of The Colossus': No Matter Studios Shows Off Second Trailer For 'Prey For The Gods'

The game might not be coming until December 2017, but No Matter Studios is eager to show off a second trailer for its first game, Prey for the Gods.

In this game, you’ll play the role of a hero who is sent to a frigid island to find out why the land is covered in an endless winter. As you explore the surroundings, you’ll encounter abandoned structures that can have supplies, weapons or treasure, and you’ll visit the graves of fallen heroes that made the same trek to the island to solve the mystery of the never-ending winter.

However, the focal point of the island is the giant beasts that you need to take down. Each “boss” has its own unique set of attacks for you to figure out. Once you suss out each giant’s weaknesses, you have to finish the fight by climbing onto their body and striking the killing blow.

To some, the idea of multiple giant-sized bosses seems familiar. Back in the prime days of the PlayStation 2, Team Ico released the cult hit Shadow of the Colossus. In that game, you controlled Wander and his horse Agro as the duo encountered multiple colossi in an effort to resurrect a woman named Mono. Even though the stories between the two games are different, No Matter Studios’ co-founder Brian Parnell said in a PlayStation Blog post that Team Ico’s game was a major inspiration for his studio’s project.

“As a developer, I look to Shadow of the Colossus as a game that inspires ambition. I watched friends play it, and what I saw blew me away. I was amazed at what they accomplished. To push oneself to the limits like Team ICO pushed itself on PS2 is certainly something we want to honor. When approaching Prey for the Gods, we wanted to embrace that ambition. Our goal isn’t to make a sequel, or make a carbon copy of Shadow of the Colossus. We want to push ourselves to create a game that we want to play that exemplifies the core mechanics, and atmosphere that one sees — and if we do it right inspire others to do the same.”

In order to make Prey of the Gods a reality, the developers turned to Kickstarter for funding. The goal was set for $300,000, and less than three weeks after the start of the campaign, the game was fully funded. The game was initially developed for PC with the console versions as the stretch goal. However, the developers were able to get an early version of the game working on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, so it will arrive on consoles after the initial PC release.

There’s still time for interested players to throw down some money for the Kickstarter campaign, which ends on Saturday, August 6. At the moment, the game has over $368,000 from fans. The next stretch is set for $400,000; at that level, the studio will hire an animator and make a version of the game for Mac users.