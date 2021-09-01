Raspberry Pi CM4 Sega Saturn PCB Available for Pre-Order

Emulating Sega Saturn games just got better! Retro Game Restore has published a product page on their official website for the Mini SS Main Board —a new Raspberry Pi -powered PCB designed to fit inside a tiny Sega Saturn case.

The housing is made from an official Bandai Best HIT Chronicle 2/5 Sega Saturn HST-3200 2/5 scale model kit . The PCB fits snugly inside the model and relies on a Raspberry Pi Computer Module 4 to operate.

Some of the best Raspberry Pi projects are versatile in their compatibility and this one is no exception. It might look like a tiny Sega Saturn but it plays like a Raspberry Pi emulation platform. Users have a few options for video output including HDMI and CRT support. There are two micro USB controllers on the front for controller input.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Retro Game Restore) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Retro Game Restore)

To play games and emulate the original console, it uses RetroPie version 4.71 and later. Check out our guide on how to set up RetroPie if you’re new to the emulation platform and see how it works with the Raspberry Pi. Retro Game Restore has shared some RetroPie configuration options on GitHub for anyone interested in optimizing their experience with a few custom settings.

For a demo of the extra small Sega Saturn system, check out ETAPrime on YouTube who seems to have gotten his hands on a board early. In the meantime, be sure to head over to the Retro Game Restore website for more details and maybe pre-order a board.