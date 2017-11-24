You're Invited To The Last Alpha Test For 'Sea Of Thieves'

If you want to try out Rare's Sea of Thieves, now is your last chance. Players can sign up for the final round of technical alpha tests before registration closes on December 1.

In order to join the test, you'll have to sign up for the game's Insider Program on its website. You'll also need an Xbox Live Gold membership because Sea of Thieves is an online title. You'll also have to be 18 years of age or older, because you have to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which prohibits you from streaming or capturing gameplay.

As always, Rare uses the alpha tests to show off new features, but it didn't provide full details on what it plans to show off in the upcoming session. The studio will also use the event to look for player feedback so that it can make the necessary changes or improvements to existing mechanics.

Rare began its technical alpha events last December, and 1,000 players were able to check out an early build of Sea of Thieves. With each session, the developers allowed more players to join in on the action. Its most recent alpha test allowed more than 200,000 fans to sail the digital high seas. With the studio set to release the game sometime in early 2018, it will need all the feedback it can get from a new batch of players in order to make Sea of Thieves a success.

