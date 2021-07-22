Seeed Studio’s New Seeed XIAO RP2040 is Super Tiny

Ever since the release of the Raspberry Pi Pico and RP2040 chip, both makers and third-party manufacturers alike have been eager to adapt the new chip into boards of their own. Seeed Studio is no stranger to the RP2040 and is dabbling once more in the environment with the release of the new Seeed XIAO RP2040 board.

(Image credit: Seeed Studio)

This ultra-tiny microcontroller offers the power of the RP2040 with an extra small form factor. It can function as is for small-scale projects but also can be added to existing boards as a type of extension. It’s also designed to easily integrate with the Seeeduino XIAO.

All in all, this board has a seriously small size, measuring up to exactly 20mm x 17.5mm x 3.5mm. Users have approximately 2MB of onboard flash to utilize and 11 digital I/O pins. These pins accept 3.3V exclusively and can damage the processor if higher voltages are used.

(Image credit: Seeed Studio)

Users have 11 PWM pins with some of them offering dual functionality. There are 4 analog pins, a UART interface, an SPI interface, an I2C interface and an SWD bonding pad. Code can be applied using a USB Type-C interface which also supplies power to the board. There are a few extra components to take advantage of including a reset button, a boot button, status indicators, and even LEDs.

The board has debuted with a $5.40 price tag on the official Seeed Studio website but is already out of stock. Check out the official Seeed XIAO RP2040 product page for more details.