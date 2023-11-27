This Cyber Monday Dell gaming monitor is so good, I told my family to buy it

Every Cyber Monday and holiday deals season, we see dozens of gaming monitor deals that could work for all kinda of people. Maybe you have a high budget and can afford a 4K gaming monitor or maybe you're into eSports and need a super-high refresh rate. But for most people, the no-doubter choice is to buy the Dell S3222DGM, which is just $239 at Dell.com and Best Buy for the same price.

That's the lowest price we've ever seen it sold for by a wide margin. Usually it sells for $349 and then occasionally goes on sale for $299. We've also seen it drop to $289 and a bit lower than that, but $239 is a new low!

This deal is so good that it took me all of 3 seconds of thought to recommend this to my sister-in-law who asked me what gaming monitor buy for my nephew for Christmas. I told her that there's no better Cyber Monday monitor deal this year. Last year, I also recommended this same monitor to my mom for her to buy her grandson.

The Dell S3222DGM sits on the top of our list of the best gaming monitors and for good reason. This 32-inch, 165 Hz curved display has a sharp 2560 x 1440 resolution and some of the best color and contrast we've seen, along with great build quality and smooth motion.

Dell S3222DGM Monitor (32-inch, 165 Hz): now $239 at Dell (was $349)

Our favorite gaming monitor overall, the Dell S3222DGM has a 32-inch curved screen that runs at 2560 x 1440 and 165 Hz. It offers eye-popping color and contrast, along with a smooth adaptive sync experience. Check prices: Best Buy $239

There are fancier and much more expensive monitors on the market and these generally have one of three advantages: higher resolution, a faster refresh rate or a larger panel. But the reality is that 2560 x 1440 is a great resolution for gaming, because most people can't run games at 4K with decent frame rates. And 165 Hz is more than adequate for anyone who isn't an esports pro. Finally, 32-inches is quite large and about as large as you'd want to fit on most desks.

When we reviewed the Dell S3222DGM in 2022, we were really impressed with its combination of vibrant images and tear-free gaming. "There is nothing better than a high-contrast VA panel, and the Dell S3222DGM is one of the best I’ve seen," Contributing Editor Christian Eberle wrote. "It strikes a rare balance between gaming performance and image quality."

In our tests, the monitor showed a contrast ratio of 3,718:1, which even beats other VA monitors we tested and it absolutely destroys IPS monitors, which usually can't even hit 1000:1.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The screen was also highly accurate, with a Grayscale error DeltaE of just 0.54, better than any of its competitors.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

According to our colorimeter, the Dell S3222DGM can reproduce a strong 122.6 percent of the sRGB gamut and 85.9 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut. The color quality also stands out because of the high contrast ratio. Those bright colors will look extra bright when the dark pixels next to them look really dark.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Dell S3222DGM also has excellent screen uniformity, lacking noticeable glow and bleed.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

For more savings, check out our up-to-the-minute Cyber Monday tech deals live blog. There you'll find the latest deal news and buying advice from our editors all day and night.

Also, see our lists of the best Cyber Monday SSD deals, Cyber Monday GPU deals, Cyber Monday CPU deals, Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, Cyber Monday monitor deals, Cyber Monday 3D printer deals and Cyber Monday PC hardware deals overall.