Trending

SSD Giveaway with OCZ, Enter Now!

By Giveaway 


Is your rig getting a little slow? Have a build that could use an upgrade? Time to replace that aging hard disk drive with a brand new SSD!

We teamed up with our friends at OCZ Storage to present our Tom's Hardware readers a trio of 3 Toshiba TR200 SSD prizes! Want to win a new SSD? Read on.

In this sweepstakes, you can win one of three Toshiba TR200 series SSDs, ranging in size from 240GB all the way up 960GB. The Toshiba TR200 series is built for hardcore gaming and data-intensive applications. Each drive features read and write performance speeds of 550 MB/s and 544 MB/s, respectively.

Prize List:

Grand Prize: Toshiba TR200 SSD, 960GB, MSRP: $289.99

First Prize: Toshiba TR200 SSD, 480GB, MSRP:  $149.99

Second Prize: Toshiba TR200 SSD, 240GB, MSRP: $89.99

The contest will run from 3pm, October 30 until 11:59pm, November 13 (times in EST). This contest is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States, District of Columbia, and the United Kingdom. Void where prohibited. No purchase necessary.

To enter the sweepstakes, go to our giveaway thread and follow the instructions to enter!

Good luck!

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sergetest817tw 30 October 2017 20:34
    Nice to be a winner !
    Reply
  • pjmelect 31 October 2017 00:38
    Did I read it right? They now give prizes to residents of the united kingdom.
    Reply
  • Zaporro 31 October 2017 14:57
    Such a shame, world accessible international portal makes a sweepstake limited to only and only two single countries out of 150 in the whole world.

    Ib4 "its the law", there are plenty of companies who somehow manage to do full international sweepstakes and contests, even more there are companies who will do it for you and prepare proper sweepstake TOS. Its not free, sure, legal service costs but if you already cash out on prizes why not make it more available.
    Reply
  • leslie.satenstein 31 October 2017 17:45
    Why are Canadians excluded from the OCz contest? Is it that their products are not sold in Canada? Is there a separate second contest? The Laptops certainly are sold in Canada, and they are good, sturdy, well constructed units, designed to last.
    Reply
  • HaB1971 01 November 2017 12:23
    6 ways to enter? not for me there isn't... Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.. No... sorry but No...
    Reply
  • MoxNix 01 November 2017 13:05
    Might be time to stop supporting tom's.
    Reply
  • chilly324 02 November 2017 05:20
    A link to the giveaway thread would be Nice!!! PLEASE!?!?
    Reply