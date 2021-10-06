Save $25 on This WD Black PCIe Gen 4 SSD and Get Battlefield 2042 for Free

The WD Black SN750 PCIe Gen 4 SSD is a good option on its own, made better with this discount, but with a code to download Battlefield 2042 included? It’s quickly becoming quite a must buy for anyone looking for a new drive.

Don’t miss out on the 500GB SN750, which is now just $89.99 after a $25 discount, plus it comes with that free copy of EA’s latest AAA shooter.

WD Black SN750 500GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD: was $114.99, now $89.99 at Best Buy with Battlefield 2042 code

This NVMe drive turbo boosts your build with sequential read speeds up to 3,600MB/s, alongside a 30% reduced power draw and a 300 terabyte SSD endurance rating. Oh, and did we mention you get a code for Battlefield 2042 as well?View Deal

Alongside these specs and a claimed 2,000 MB/s write speed, Western Digital gives you a five year warranty for long-term peace of mind and a sleek, more inconspicuous design to blend in with any PC.

As for the included game, personally speaking, the Call of Duty multiplayer formula has grown a little stale and I far prefer the big war atmosphere of the Battlefield chaos. And from my experience in the 2042 early access, you’re going to love it too.

So, what are you waiting for? If you’ve been on the lookout for a new boot drive to speed up your build, this is the one for you.