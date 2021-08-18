WD Easystore 14TB External Hard Drive Falls to its Lowest Price of the Year

At Best Buy, WD's massive 14TB Easystore external hard drive just got a $130 price cut — taking it down to just $289.99 .

Need a huge amount of storage for backups or archives? This is an ideal option at a bargain price.

WD easystore 14TB external hard drive: was $419.99, now $289.99 at Best Buy

A lot of WD’s external hard drives at this capacity and speed sell for over $400, which makes this saving extra special. All you have to do to use it is plug and play — just connect this to your computer via USB 3.0 and get up to 5Gbps of throughput.

Plus, you can make the most of your drive with a complete software package with transfer utilities and backup capabilities, which pairs with the two-year warranty for a great solution to any storage problems.