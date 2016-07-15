Windows Insider Build 14390: A Minor Update Before A Major One

Microsoft has continued to work on its Windows 10 OS following its release last year. Today, the company released its latest Windows Insider Build 14390, which contains relatively few changes. Although this build may not have much to offer, its lack of improvements likely stems from Microsoft’s work on the one-year anniversary update that is coming later this month.
There are just two changes inside of build 14390 that differentiate it from its predecessor: a bug fix and a new Edge extension. The bug fix should prevent users from getting error code 0x80004005 when accessing Developer Mode on non-EN-US operating systems.
The new Amazon Assistant extension will allow users to see deals, compare prices and perform other shopping-related tasks through the Edge browser without going to Amazon’s website.
Because so little has changed in this build, we have to wonder why Microsoft decided to release it at all. For Windows Insiders it is likely not worth the time required to perform the update and test build 14390.
In its announcement of build 14390, Microsoft also mentioned that it is hard at work on a larger one-year anniversary update, which the company will release at the end of this month. Users interested in testing out new Windows 10 improvements should probably hold off until Microsoft makes the anniversary update available.
Hahaha, are you high?! ;)
No. Deeply nested files/folders 255 characters in length is not hard to accomplish.
Oh. I mean the big update coming obviously.
If you're an insider you'd actually know that this is the anniversary update that will be released this august. No more new features would be released. RS1 = Anniversary update. New features will be coming around RS2. Build 14390 may be RTM build and if it is it'll be the same as 10586 on production build.
However I must say this news post is baffling. The author gives the impression that the insider builds exist in a vacuum with no purpose. What does he think the point of them are? What does he think they're testing if not the actual big update?
Because the 14390 build is the anniversary update and since we're near release, the changes are smaller and only bug fixes.
I have to wonder what he thought of the pre-release Insider Windows 10 builds. Did he think that we were getting something wildly different at launch because the public beta testing was just to keep people occupied?
And we're getting voted down for correcting the author. Phew.
I agree completely.
"Although this build may not have much to offer, its lack of improvements likely stems from Microsoft’s work on the one-year anniversary update that is coming later this month."
This build is the culmination of the work on the one-year anniversary update that is coming later this month.
"Users interested in testing out new Windows 10 improvements should probably hold off until Microsoft makes the anniversary update available."
This shows a clear lack of understanding in how the insider builds work and if he knew what he was writing about he's essentially saying, "Users interested in testing out the new anniversary update should probably hold off until Microsoft makes the anniversary update available."
How did this make its way onto toms hardware as an actual story?
https://blogs.windows.com/windowsexperience/2016/06/29/windows-10-anniversary-update-available-august-2/
Windows Insiders should have access to it towards the end of this month to test it beforehand, but this is not that update.