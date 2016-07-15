Windows Insider Build 14390: A Minor Update Before A Major One

Microsoft has continued to work on its Windows 10 OS following its release last year. Today, the company released its latest Windows Insider Build 14390, which contains relatively few changes. Although this build may not have much to offer, its lack of improvements likely stems from Microsoft’s work on the one-year anniversary update that is coming later this month.

There are just two changes inside of build 14390 that differentiate it from its predecessor: a bug fix and a new Edge extension. The bug fix should prevent users from getting error code 0x80004005 when accessing Developer Mode on non-EN-US operating systems.

The new Amazon Assistant extension will allow users to see deals, compare prices and perform other shopping-related tasks through the Edge browser without going to Amazon’s website.

Because so little has changed in this build, we have to wonder why Microsoft decided to release it at all. For Windows Insiders it is likely not worth the time required to perform the update and test build 14390.

In its announcement of build 14390, Microsoft also mentioned that it is hard at work on a larger one-year anniversary update, which the company will release at the end of this month. Users interested in testing out new Windows 10 improvements should probably hold off until Microsoft makes the anniversary update available.