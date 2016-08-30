Zotac Gives Magnus EN Systems The Pascal Treatment

A few months ago, Zotac released the Magnus EN980, a mini PC featuring Nvidia’s GTX 980 MXM graphics card. Zotac suggested the Magnus EN980 was VR-ready, meaning users could fit a VR-capable machine in the palms of their hands. The Magnus EN980 was so small, it could easily be strapped into a VR backpack.
Zotac is aiming for the VR-ready mini PC market yet again with the Magnus EN1060 and Magnus EN1070, which are equipped with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 10 Series graphics cards. In fact, the EN 1060 and EN1070 are slimmer than their predecessor, the EN980, which was already impressively small. Considering how little volume Zotac had to work with, it'll be interesting to see how well the cooling solution in the EN1060 and EN1070 fares while under load.
Zotac also offers the EN1060 and EN1070 in PLUS and Windows 10 versions. The PLUS versions include a 120GB SSD, 1TB hard disk and 8GB of memory, and the Windows 10 versions add Windows 10 Home pre-installed and an OS recovery disk.
Zotac hasn't revealed the pricing or availability for the Magnus EN1060 and Magnus EN1070 yet.
|Product
|Zotac Magnus EN1060
|Zotac Magnus EN1070
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-6400T
|Intel Core i5-6400T
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070
|Memory
|2 x 260-pin DDR4 1866/2133 SODIMM slots (up to 32GB)
|2 x 260-pin DDR4 1866/2133 SODIMM slots (up to 32GB)
|Storage
|M.2 PCIE x4 / SATA SSD slot (2242/2260/2280)2.5-inch SATA 6.0 Gbps HDD/SSD bay
|M.2 PCIE x4 / SATA SSD slot (2242/2260/2280)2.5-inch SATA 6.0 Gbps HDD/SSD bay
|Display Outputs
|2 x HDMI 2.0 (3840x2160 @ 60Hz)2 x DisplayPort 1.3 (3840x2160 @ 60Hz)HDCP compliant
|2 x HDMI 2.0 (3840x2160 @ 60Hz)2 x DisplayPort 1.3 (3840x2160 @ 60Hz)HDCP compliant
|Audio Ports
|Onboard 8 Channel Digital Audio via HDMIAnalog stereo output
|Onboard 8 Channel Digital Audio via HDMIAnalog stereo output
|Front Ports
|Power button3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC)Microphone inputUSB 3.1 port, USB 3.1 Type-C port
|Power button3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC)Microphone inputUSB 3.1 port, USB 3.1 Type-C port
|Rear Ports
|Power Connector2 x USB 2.0 ports2 x USB 3.0 ports2 x 10/100/1000 EthernetWi-Fi antenna connector
|Power Connector2 x USB 2.0 ports2 x USB 3.0 ports2 x 10/100/1000 EthernetWi-Fi antenna connector
|Software Compatibility
|Microsoft Windows 10 / 8.1 (32/64-bit)
|Microsoft Windows 10 / 8.1 (32/64-bit)
|Mini PC Dimensions
|8.27 x 7.99 x 2.45 inches (WxDxH)
|8.27 x 7.99 x 2.45 inches (WxDxH)
|Box Dimensions
|11.41 x 11.41 x 5.71 inches (WxDxH)
|11.41 x 11.41 x 5.71 inches (WxDxH)
|Inside the Box
|Zotac Magnus EN1060Power brick & CableWi-Fi AntennaUSB Flash Drive with O/S DriverDriver DiskUser ManualQuick Install Guide
|Zotac Magnus EN1060Power brick & CableWi-Fi AntennaUSB Flash Drive with O/S DriverDriver DiskUser ManualQuick Install Guide
Personally I dislike those bulky power bricks. It makes clean cable management a pain. It would be better to make it larger with an integrated PSU. It just seems like a cheat to make the device seem smaller than it really is. With laptops it's fine as the expectation is you just plug it in to charge then use it wirelessly.