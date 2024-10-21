AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 9950X processor falls to its lowest-ever price

If you're looking for an absolute beast of a processor for your multi-threaded applications, then today's deal will be of interest. AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X, the flagship Zen 5 CPU for the company’s new Granite Ridge family of processors, is on sale for its lowest-ever price. It's one of the most powerful consumer CPUs available and suitable for tasks such as content creation and video editing. You can even use it for gaming, but there are better CPU options if you want a processor for pure gaming - in price and performance.

You can find today's deal at Amazon, where AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X processor is on sale for $599 - its lowest-ever price. The Ryzen 9 9950X uses 16 cores and 32 threads to perform its workloads and uses 80MB of combined L2/L3 cache with a TDP of 170W. The base clock speed of the 9950X is 4.3GHz, with a boost clock speed of 5.7GHz. The Ryzen 9 9950X drops into the existing AM5 LGA1718 socket and is backward compatible with all 600-series chipsets.

AMD's Ryzen 9000-series CPUs also have full native AVX-512 support, making them great for productivity work, image and audio/video processing, or even AI language models. As I mentioned, this processor has had a gen-on-gen gain in multi-threaded performance but isn't a best-in-class CPU for gaming. You can get a faster and cheaper processor, such as the 7800X3D, for that purpose.

See our review of the Ryzen 9 9950X for detailed testing and benchmarking results. Here's a quick taster of how the Ryzen 9 9950X is up to 23% faster than Intel's Core i9-14900K in heavily threaded work but still slightly behind in single-threaded performance.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is still an expensive CPU option for the average PC user, and I would only recommend this processor if you're going to use it for heavy computing workloads. Otherwise, there are far better options out there for gaming and light workloads for a far cheaper price.