Pick up an RTX 5060 Ti 16GB at the all-time low price of $409 — the MSI Shadow 2X OC Plus is the best bang-for-buck 50-series performer for your build

Are you looking for a GPU deal for a new or existing build and want to have the latest generation of graphics cards in your system? Well, today we have one of the best bang-for-buck performers from Nvidia's AIB partner MSI. The RTX 5060 Ti 16GB hits the price-to-performance sweet spot, with the latest Blackwell architecture, an ample 16GB of superfast GDDR7 VRAM, access to the latest Nvidia software features such as DLSS 4 and Reflex 2, Nvidia Broadcast, and more.

Hitting an all-time low price on Newegg, MSI's Shadow 2X OC Plus RTX 5060 Ti 16GB is now only $409.99 when you make use of the $20 rebate that Newegg is offering. This places the card below the MSRP asking price, and as of the writing of this article, it is the cheapest RTX 5060 Ti 16GB available to buy.

The MSI Shadow 2X OC Plus RTX 5060 Ti 16GB features 4608 CUDA cores for graphics processing, a boost clock of 2602MHz, and, when using the MSI Center software, can utilize the "Extreme Performance" setting to reach a maximum clock speed of up to 2617MHz. The super-fast GDDR7 VRAM features memory speeds of 28 Gbps on a 128-bit memory bus, and with 16GB available, there is ample memory for compiling shaders and textures to achieve optimal game performance.

Lowest Ever Price Save 16% ($79.99) MSI Shadow 2X OC Plus RTX 5060 Ti 16GB: was $489.98 now $409.99 at Newegg Probably the best bang-for-buck GPU out of the 50-series lineup, the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB comes with enough VRAM to rival the higher-tier cards, with enough raw compute to play your favourite games. PCIe 5, 4608 CUDA cores, and a compact twin-fan cooling setup make this GPU perfect for a smaller build. Read more ▼

We've been testing the latest 50-series cards extensively and benchmarking them against some of the most popular game titles out there. You can see how the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB ranks in our review, where we put the Nvidia GPU through its paces. In the chart below, you can see where the RTX 5060 Ti ranks in regard to the geomean averages for rasterization in our suite of games. Placing middle of the pack in our chart, it beats out the previous generation RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, and slots in behind the RTX 5070.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The MSI Shadow 2X OC Plus RTX 5060 Ti 16GB comes in a compact size with a dual-fan cooling setup. The size makes it a good fit for a smaller form factor build where size matters, but you still want to have enough power to amp the framerates in your gaming sessions.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.