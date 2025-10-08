Keep your PC dust-free with 20% off the Wolfbox MF50 electric air duster during Amazon’s Prime Day sale

One of the easiest ways to remove dust is to invest in a good air duster, like the Wolfbox MF50, which is currently available on Amazon for $31.99, down from its original price of $39.99. Keeping your PC components dust-free ensures better cooling performance, a longer lifespan, and quieter operation. Therefore, it's smart to clean your system regularly, especially if you live in a dusty or humid environment where buildup can occur more easily.

The Wolfbox MF50 is a portable, multi-purpose electric air duster featuring an efficient motor with three adjustable speed modes: 25,000 RPM, 40,000 RPM, and 110,000 RPM. Featuring a 5,000 mAh built-in battery, it offers up to four hours of runtime when used at the lowest speed, but lasts less than 20 minutes when used at the highest setting. Featuring a USB Type-C port, it supports fast charging, allowing it to fully juice up within three and a half hours.

Wolfbox MF50 electric air duster: was $39.99 now $31.99 at Amazon The Wolfbox MF50 electric air duster is a compact, rechargeable blower capable of reaching up to 110,000 RPM. It offers three adjustable speed levels to help clean dust from electronics, keyboards, PC components, and small spaces.

The duster comes bundled with a USB Type-C cable for charging as well as four nozzle attachments with different-sized openings, making it suitable for various scenarios. Other features include battery LED indicators and an Intelligent Protection Function, which automatically shuts down the air duster after three minutes of inactivity.

Wolfbox also has its more premium and powerful MF100 electric air duster, featuring a 150,000 RPM motor, at a discounted price of $66.49, down from $109.99. However, since it’s a Lightning Deal, there’s a good chance it may be gone by the time you finish reading this.

The discounted price is available for a limited time, so if you’ve been planning to give your PC a thorough cleanup, now’s the perfect opportunity to grab one before the price goes back up.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.