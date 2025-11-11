PC hardware vendor PNY suspends Black Friday storage deals — cites rising NAND costs and says 'no new deals are being put in place'

A devastating sign of things to come

As the AI-driven shortage of NAND tech continues to bite and enthusiasts chart 100% price increases on RAM for their builds, popular PC hardware vendor PNY has confirmed that it is suspending its upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions on flash USB storage, citing rising NAND costs. In a possibly devastating sign of a price squeeze and shortage to come, the company says no new deals are being put in place ahead of Black Friday.

PNY had previously announced a series of deals rolling out across November, with early November savings of up to 60% on some of its top USB products. For instance, its Elite Turbo Attache 4 64GB USB 3.2 Flash Drive is currently just $7.99 at Best Buy instead of $19.99. All of the discounted products planned for November were USB Flash drives of one description or another, ranging from cheap low low-capacity options to up to 1TB of 600MB/s storage.

Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.