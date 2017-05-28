Building The Lian Li DK-04X Gaming Desk

We recently visited the Lian-Li production facility to check out the company's DK-04X gaming desk. This deluxe piece of furniture lets you dial in a height and save up to four presets you can change by pressing a button. This is supposed to ensure that family members, roommates, and random visitors with significantly different body types can all use the same desk.



MORE: Best Cases



MORE: All Case Content



MORE: In Pictures: 40 Unusual Computer Case Mods

Evolving Beyond The DK-02X

The DK-04X is a robust table, and as such, its major components come pre-assembled from the factory.

Given the change in construction between the DK-02X and DK-04X, we found this to be a sensible evolution from Lian-Li’s previous model, which came packaged in several boxes and required you to assemble much of it yourself.



MORE: Part 1: 20 Crazy And Unique Case Mods



MORE: Part 2: 20 Crazy And Unique Case Mods



MORE: Tom's Hardware's Top 40 Steampunk Computer Mods From Pinterest

Cutting Metal With Water-Cooled Lasers

Although Lian-Li employs third-party vendors for certain parts of the desk, such as the mechanism behind the height adjustment and the cabling, we wanted to see the powerful water-cooled laser go to work on large pieces of metal.



MORE: Best Cases



MORE: All Case Content



MORE: In Pictures: 40 Unusual Computer Case Mods

Presses Make Parts From Aluminum

Speaking of lasers, the massive and programmable Amada EMK 3510NT wields not only a very precise water-cooled cutter, but also a number of other fabrication tools designed specifically for manipulating metal sheeting and other components.

After the EMK cut the major components to spec, we watched as an impressive array of presses manipulated the high-gauge aluminum into the desk's other key parts.



MORE: Part 1: 20 Crazy And Unique Case Mods



MORE: Part 2: 20 Crazy And Unique Case Mods



MORE: Tom's Hardware's Top 40 Steampunk Computer Mods From Pinterest

Clean It Before You Assemble It

After fabrication, the pieces necessary for the desk’s assembly are thoroughly cleaned. Their now-colored surfaces are treated to prevent abrasion. Once they're assembled, the desk's electronic innards are installed. Last but not least, the entire package is ensconced in a hefty layer of cardboard and Styrofoam to prepare it for the long journey to our lab.



MORE: Best Cases



MORE: All Case Content



MORE: In Pictures: 40 Unusual Computer Case Mods

How Do We Get It Inside?

Upon arrival, we had to figure out how to get the desk inside. Finding a solid grip on a 130lb, plastic-wrapped cardboard box the size of a St. Bernard was no easy feat. Because Lian Li doesn't include a moving crew with each purchase, you should probably open the package close to the desk's final home.

We chose high-end parts for our setup: a water-cooled, 4.3 GHz overclocked Intel Core i7-6950X with two GeForce GTX 1080s in SLI.



MORE: Part 1: 20 Crazy And Unique Case Mods



MORE: Part 2: 20 Crazy And Unique Case Mods



MORE: Tom's Hardware's Top 40 Steampunk Computer Mods From Pinterest

Getting Into The Nitty-Gritty

Before we proceed with a description of our build process, we want to assess what makes this generation better than the last. It is decidedly slimmer and more grown-up-looking than its predecessor. In addition to this desk's scalable height and generally larger proportions, the feet allow for height adjustment as well, addressing users of almost any size.

The desk measures roughly 47 ¼ inches wide, 29 ½ inches deep, and allows for a custom height ranging from 26 ½ to 45 ½ inches. A hefty, tempered glass plate acts as the desk surface itself, and while the idea of removing such a significant piece of glass from the desk can be intimidating, take solace in the fact that the DK-02X’s glass surface was even more cumbersome and heavy. Below you can find a more thorough chart containing the desk’s specifications.

Specifications

Model: DK-04 X

DK-04 X Color: Black

Black Dimensions: 1200mm (W) x 685-1157mm (H) x 750mm (D)

1200mm (W) x 685-1157mm (H) x 750mm (D) Net weight: 53 kg

53 kg Weight held: up to 100 kg on desktop

up to 100 kg on desktop Drives: (1) 5.25" external, (8) 3.5" or 2.5" HDD internal to frame, (2) 2.5" HDD internal

(1) 5.25" external, (8) 3.5" or 2.5" HDD internal to frame, (2) 2.5" HDD internal Extension slots: 8

8 Form factors: E-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX

E-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX Fan: (4) 120mm front, (4) 120mm rear

(4) 120mm front, (4) 120mm rear I/O: (4) USB 3.0, HD audio

(4) USB 3.0, HD audio Compatibility: 320mm graphics length, 140mm air cooler height, (1) 480mm radiator - 60mm thick, (2) 240mm radiators - 60mm thick



MORE: Best Cases



MORE: All Case Content



MORE: In Pictures: 40 Unusual Computer Case Mods

Height Adjustment Is Tricky

Let's see what's under that stately appearance. First things first, while the height adjustment option is welcome, the mechanics leave a little to be desired. A deft touch is required to get the table to stop exactly where you want it. Ham-handed folks will require a few tries to get the timing of the button press correct. Here's a tip: let go of the button before you reach your desired height. Additionally, the built-in PSU must be manually unplugged if 0.5W in standby prove to be too much, as there is no true shut-off switch.



MORE: Part 1: 20 Crazy And Unique Case Mods



MORE: Part 2: 20 Crazy And Unique Case Mods



MORE: Tom's Hardware's Top 40 Steampunk Computer Mods From Pinterest

The Desk's Current Height, Digitally Shown

The desk includes a digital display of the current height, shown here. Four numbers represent the quartet of height presets alongside an exact representation of the desk’s height in centimeters.



MORE: Best Cases



MORE: All Case Content



MORE: In Pictures: 40 Unusual Computer Case Mods

Manage Your Cables!

Being able to set the desk’s height at will is a welcome luxury, but it also requires care in the cable management department. Leave enough slack to accommodate any height adjustment, since raising the desk without enough extra cable may damage your hardware if a connector is ripped out.



MORE: Part 1: 20 Crazy And Unique Case Mods



MORE: Part 2: 20 Crazy And Unique Case Mods



MORE: Tom's Hardware's Top 40 Steampunk Computer Mods From Pinterest

A Removable Baseplate Helps

The DK-04X’s removable baseplate for the motherboard and other hardware is extremely convenient, especially compared to the DK-02's pull-out setup. For anyone interested in sleek and efficient cable management, your unsightly mess can be easily hidden beneath the baseplate.



MORE: Best Cases



MORE: All Case Content



MORE: In Pictures: 40 Unusual Computer Case Mods