be quiet! Dark Power Pro 12 1500W Power Supply Review

Performance Rating

The overall performance is high, but it isn't even close to the AX1600i, which remains the king in this category.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The Dark Power Pro 12 features silent operation, but it cannot beat the AX1600i even in this region, which is be quiet's specialty.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The average efficiency is high, but we would like to see more from a new platform that tries to enter the big boys club.

Power Factor Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The average PF rating is high.

