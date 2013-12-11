Seven Portable Bluetooth Speaker Systems, Tested And Reviewed

Wireless Speakers From $50 To $250
The wireless Bluetooth-based speaker market really took off over the last two years. Of course, we shouldn't be surprised. It was bound to follow the evolution of smartphones and tablets taking the place of dedicated MP3 players. With access to music services like Spotify and Pandora, you no longer need to carry your library with you. Then again, if you're at home, tapping into a well-stocked repository of tunes is super-easy with those devices, too. With more music all around us, there are more situations where we'd like to share with friends instead of hiding it between a set of headphones.
With all of the speaker systems we were introduced to in 2013, it's a good time to take a closer look at what's available. After all, a lot of these would make great little stocking stuffers.
After a fair bit of research, I was surprised by the specifications that were consistent and those that varied wildly between devices. In today's story, all of the sub-$100 options are what I'd consider ultra-portable. They're small enough to tote around in a purse and equipped with mics to double as speakerphones. From $100 to $200 there are the slightly larger models with bigger drivers and better sound, but none of that speakerphone business. Call those products portable. Finally, above $200, there are the more powerful options, which are modern versions of the boombox that was popular back when we were kids.
|ArcticS113BT
|Luxa2Groovy
|EdifierExtremeConnect
|CambridgeAudioMinx Go
|SupertoothDiscoTwin
|EtonRukusXL
|LogitechUEBoombox
|Power (RMS)
|2 x 3 W
|2 x 2.5 W
|2 x 2 W
|unlisted
|2 x 16 W
|22 W
|10 W
|AudioInputs
|BT 4.03.5 mm
|BT 2.13.5 mm
|BT 2.13.5 mmMicroSDMicro USB
|BT 4.03.5 mm
|BT (Unlisted)3.5 mm
|BT 2.13.5 mm
|BT 3.03.5 mm
|Charging Port
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|USB Charging Port(AC Only)
|N/A
|USB Charging Port
|N/A
|Weight
|290 g(0.6 lbs)
|556 g(1.2 lbs)
|450 g(1 lb)
|1089 g(2.4 lbs)
|2 x 553 g(2 x 0.9 lbs)
|3175 g(7 lbs)
|1980 g(4.4 lbs)
|Hands-Free
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|NFC
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Warranty (Years)
|Two
|One
|Two
|One
|Two
|One
|Two
|AmazonPrice Range
|$50 to $70
|$82
|$83 to $100
|$149
|$160 to $170
|$199
|$238 to $250
We're reviewing each speaker in order of price, from the lowest to the highest, starting with Arctic's S113BT.
In order to practice a routine with perhaps five other people on stage, you have to be able to hear the music to know where you are in the routine - otherwise someone might move too early or not move, and, well... bad things would happen.
When I founded the club, I was looking at all sorts of options; what I really wanted was a shop boombox, but they were expensive and didn't have the battery life I needed for practice... and couldn't be plugged in because you practice outside.
After reading a lot of reviews, I got the UE boombox. It has several features that were incredibly useful to me - most notable the fact that it could store three bluetooth profiles AND connect through a normal 3.5mm jack - that way we didn't have to just use my music collection, but could use other members' as well without them having to mail me the files.
Solutions we tried to use before was an iHome system, which didn't come close to having enough volume, and an old CD boombox... which worked fine, except the CDs got worn out pretty quickly as they were outdoors, and it was limiting on what music we could use - we had to have it beforehand.
So I got this UE boombox, and it was perfect. It doesn't have THE sharpest sound in the world, but it doesn't have distortion with everything turned to max volume, and it has solid base (so you can hear the beat clearly) and good battery life.
For anything requiring outdoor music that has to carry well or be particularly well, I highly, highly recommend the UE Boombox. (It would work perfectly for, say, a beach party, or something like that.)
http://us.store.creative.com/B00COIHWVG/M/B00COIHWVG.htm
That's not true, sound quality is foremost when it comes to factors that contribute to our final recommendations.
Both subjective and objective measures of sound quality were taken into account.
We can't chart subjective sound quality but that doesn't mean you should assume it's unimportant. It's a huge part of the analysis.
We asked Creative for a sample and they declined to answer.
http://www.monoprice.com/Product?ab3=b&utm_expid=58369800-11.KFcpHWqASSutMqNPOqaJVg.1&c_id=108&cp_id=10827&cs_id=1082704&p_id=7364&seq=1&format=2&utm_referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.monoprice.com%2FCategory%3Fc_id%3D120%26cp_id%3D10827
I hooked them up to a pair of old cambridge soundworks 2.1 speakers and voila I have bluetooth speakers.
Monoprice has another for $45 that can also do NFC.
Also where is the JBL3
I went to this shopping center one time and one of electronic stores has it on demo. It doesn't sound too bad, quite good actually, was about to get it, but its price was a bit steep during that time.
I've got an NFC/bluetooth receiver for my stereo system as well. The trouble with that is that it requires two wall outlets to run - the idea behind these is you can take and use them anywhere. (I would consider them bluetooth boomboxes, rather than speaker systems.)