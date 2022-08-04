Gigabyte UD750GM Power Supply Review

Gigabyte UD750GM
Tom's Hardware Verdict

The Gigabyte UD750GM doesn't stand out from the crowd, but it is affordable, has decent performance, and above all, it has properly set protection features.

Pros

  • +

    Full power at 47 degrees Celsius

  • +

    Properly set protection features

  • +

    Efficient

  • +

    Good soldering quality

  • +

    Tight load regulation at 12V

  • +

    Long hold-up time

  • +

    Low inrush current with 115V

  • +

    Not noisy at normal operating conditions

  • +

    Fully modular

  • +

    Two EPS and four PCIe 6+2 pin connectors

  • +

    Compatible with the alternative sleep mode

  • +

    Compact dimensions

  • +

    5-year warranty

Cons

  • -

    Not competitive overall performance

  • -

    Increased noise under stressful conditions

  • -

    Transient response could be better

  • -

    Loose load regulation on the minor rails

  • -

    Doesn't come with a (12VHPWR) 12+4 PCIe connector

  • -

    The specs mention an HDB fan, but we found a rifle bearing one instead

  • -

    Above 0.1W vampire power with 230V

  • -

    High inrush current with 230V

  • -

    PF with 230V should be higher

  • -

    Small distance between 4-pin Molex connectors

The Gigabyte UD750GM is a decent PSU, but you won't see it among the best PSUs because for $10 to $20 dollars more, someone can get the top-performing Corsair RM750x (2021) and the EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G6

We have already reviewed the 1000W member of the UD family, featuring a PCIe 12+4 pin connector, and we thought to also take a look at the smallest member of the lineup with 750W max power. The UD750GM is the successor of the P750GM, the first versions of which had severe reliability issues. Gigabyte released later upgraded versions of the P750GM and P850GM units. Still, there was no way to distinguish them from the older ones, and given the low popularity of these models, the best way was to introduce a new line, the UD one, which uses the upgraded P-GM platform. 

The Gigabyte UD750GM uses a fully modular cable design, and it is Gold certified by 80 PLUS. In the Cybenetics scale, it achieves Platinum and Standard++ in efficiency and noise, respectively. The MEIC platform it uses is efficient and looks to have solved all reliability issues. A little bit too late, though. The 120 mm fan uses a rifle-bearing fan instead of the advertised hydro dynamic, and the warranty is long enough at five years. 

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM)MEIC
Max. DC Output750W
Efficiency80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Platinum (89-91%)
NoiseCybenetics Standard++ (30-35 dB[A])
Modular✓ (fully)
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)0 - 40°C
Over Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Current (+12V) Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Surge Protection
Inrush Current Protection
Fan Failure Protection
No Load Operation
Cooling120 mm Rifle Bearing Fan (D12SH-12)
Semi-Passive Operation
Dimensions (W x H x D)150 x 85 x 140 mm
Weight1.42 kg (3.13 lb)
Form FactorATX12V v2.31, EPS 2.92
Warranty5 Years

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps20206130.3
Watts105732153.6
Total Max. Power (W)750

Cables & Connectors

DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm)1118AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (600mm)2218AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (600mm+150mm)2418AWGNo
SATA (600mm+150mm+150mm+150mm)2818AWGNo
4-pin Molex (500mm+115mm+115mm) / FDD (+150mm)13 / 118AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler1116AWG-

The PSU includes all of connectors to deliver its full power without any problems, though it is weird that the ATX cable is longer than the EPS ones. Usually, it is the other way around. Moreover, there is no need for a floppy (FDD) connector. They could install a 4-pin Molex instead and provide a Molex to FDD adapter for users still needing this old connector. Lastly, it would be nice to have a 150 mm distance between the 4-pin Molex connectors, which is the case for the SATA ones. 

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data-
Manufacturer (OEM)MEIC
PCB TypeDouble Sided
Primary Side-
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Chipown PN8200 (Discharge IC)
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor & Relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)
2x GBU1506 (800V, 15A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFETs
2x NCE Power NCE65TF099F (650V, 24A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.109Ohm)
APFC Boost Diode
1x JF SC0665 (650V, 6A @ 175°C)
Bulk Cap(s)
1x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 680uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, KMW)
Main Switchers
2x NCE Power NCE65TF099F (650V, 24A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.109Ohm)
APFC Controller
Champion CM6500UNX
Resonant ControllerChampion CM6901X
Topology
Primary side: APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter
Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side-
+12V MOSFETsno info
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 4x Alpha & Omega AON6354 (30V, 52A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 4.4mOhm)
PWM Controllers: 2x uPI-Semi uP9303B
Filtering Capacitors

Electrolytic: 10x Lelon (4-7,000h @ 105°C, RXW), 2x Lelon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, RZW), 4x Lelon (2-5,000h @ 105°C, RXK)
Polymer: 8x Lelon

Supervisor ICWeltrend WT7502R (OVP, UVP, SCP, PG)
Fan ModelYate Loon D12SH-12 (120 mm, 12V, 0.30A, Rifle Bearing Fan)
5VSB Circuit-
Rectifier
1x JF Semiconductor SP10U45L SBR (45V, 10A)
Standby PWM ControllerPR8109T
The platform is provided by MEIC, which had a tricky entry into the desktop PSU design with the P-GM series. MEIC is mainly known for its power adapters. To the best of our knowledge, Gigabyte is the first to use this OEM for desktop PSUs. The design is clean, and the heatsinks are large enough to cope with the thermal loads. The soldering quality is excellent, but the parts that Gigabyte used are not among the best, especially the cooling fan. 

The transient filter is complete. Besides an MOV and an NTC thermistor and relay combo, we also found a discharge IC to restrict energy losses on the X caps. 

The pair of bridge rectifiers can handle up to 30A combined. 

The APFC converter uses two NCE Power FETs and a single boost diode. The bulk cap is by Chemi-Con. 

The main FETs are installed in a half-bridge topology. An LLC resonant converter is also used to boost efficiency. 

We couldn't identify the 12V FETs without desoldering the heat sinks, which could damage them, and we needed the PSU to be fully operational in case we need to retest it in the future. 

The filtering caps are by Lelon. On paper, their specs are top-notch, but I'm typically skeptical of lesser-known manufacturers. Recent problems in capacitor manufacturing so getting hold of high-quality caps is challenging, if not impossible. 

The standby PWM controller is a PR8109T IC. 

On the face of the modular board we find several electrolytic and polymer caps. 

Gigabyte UD750GM

The main supervisor IC is a Weltrend WT7502R. 

Soldering quality is excellent.

We are not fond of Yate Loon fans. Gigabyte should use another brand for the cooling fan, one of the most critical parts of a PSU. 

