Gigabyte UD750GM Power Supply Review

The Gigabyte UD750GM doesn't stand out from the crowd, but it is affordable, has decent performance, and above all, it has properly set protection features.

The Gigabyte UD750GM is a decent PSU, but you won't see it among the best PSUs because for $10 to $20 dollars more, someone can get the top-performing Corsair RM750x (2021) and the EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G6.

We have already reviewed the 1000W member of the UD family, featuring a PCIe 12+4 pin connector, and we thought to also take a look at the smallest member of the lineup with 750W max power. The UD750GM is the successor of the P750GM, the first versions of which had severe reliability issues. Gigabyte released later upgraded versions of the P750GM and P850GM units. Still, there was no way to distinguish them from the older ones, and given the low popularity of these models, the best way was to introduce a new line, the UD one, which uses the upgraded P-GM platform.

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 11

The Gigabyte UD750GM uses a fully modular cable design, and it is Gold certified by 80 PLUS. In the Cybenetics scale, it achieves Platinum and Standard++ in efficiency and noise, respectively. The MEIC platform it uses is efficient and looks to have solved all reliability issues. A little bit too late, though. The 120 mm fan uses a rifle-bearing fan instead of the advertised hydro dynamic, and the warranty is long enough at five years.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 7

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) MEIC Max. DC Output 750W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Platinum (89-91%) Noise Cybenetics Standard++ (30-35 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 40°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 120 mm Rifle Bearing Fan (D12SH-12) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ Dimensions ( W x H x D ) 150 x 85 x 140 mm Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lb ) Form Factor ATX12V v2.31, EPS 2.92 Warranty 5 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 61 3 0.3 Watts 105 732 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 750

Cables & Connectors

Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm) 1 1 18AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (600mm) 2 2 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (600mm+150mm) 2 4 18AWG No SATA (600mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 2 8 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (500mm+115mm+115mm) / FDD (+150mm) 1 3 / 1 18AWG No AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 16AWG -

The PSU includes all of connectors to deliver its full power without any problems, though it is weird that the ATX cable is longer than the EPS ones. Usually, it is the other way around. Moreover, there is no need for a floppy (FDD) connector. They could install a 4-pin Molex instead and provide a Molex to FDD adapter for users still needing this old connector. Lastly, it would be nice to have a 150 mm distance between the 4-pin Molex connectors, which is the case for the SATA ones.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 5

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) MEIC PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Chipown PN8200 (Discharge IC) Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1506 (800V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x NCE Power NCE65TF099F (650V, 24A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.109Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x JF SC0665 (650V, 6A @ 175°C) Bulk Cap(s) 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 680uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, KMW Main Switchers 2x NCE Power NCE65TF099F (650V, 24A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.109Ohm) APFC Controller Champion CM6500UNX Resonant Controller Champion CM6901X Topology Primary side: APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V MOSFETs no info 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 4x Alpha & Omega AON6354 (30V, 52A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 4.4mOhm)

PWM Controllers: 2x uPI-Semi uP9303B Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 10x Lelon (4-7,000h @ 105°C, RXW), 2x Lelon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, RZW), 4x Lelon (2-5,000h @ 105°C, RXK)

Polymer: 8x Lelon Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7502R (OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) Fan Model Yate Loon D12SH-12 (120 mm, 12V, 0.30A, Rifle Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit - Rectifier 1x JF Semiconductor SP10U45L SBR (45V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller PR8109T

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4

The platform is provided by MEIC, which had a tricky entry into the desktop PSU design with the P-GM series. MEIC is mainly known for its power adapters. To the best of our knowledge, Gigabyte is the first to use this OEM for desktop PSUs. The design is clean, and the heatsinks are large enough to cope with the thermal loads. The soldering quality is excellent, but the parts that Gigabyte used are not among the best, especially the cooling fan.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 6

The transient filter is complete. Besides an MOV and an NTC thermistor and relay combo, we also found a discharge IC to restrict energy losses on the X caps.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 2

The pair of bridge rectifiers can handle up to 30A combined.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4

The APFC converter uses two NCE Power FETs and a single boost diode. The bulk cap is by Chemi-Con.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4

The main FETs are installed in a half-bridge topology. An LLC resonant converter is also used to boost efficiency.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 3

We couldn't identify the 12V FETs without desoldering the heat sinks, which could damage them, and we needed the PSU to be fully operational in case we need to retest it in the future.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 3

The filtering caps are by Lelon. On paper, their specs are top-notch, but I'm typically skeptical of lesser-known manufacturers. Recent problems in capacitor manufacturing so getting hold of high-quality caps is challenging, if not impossible.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 2

The standby PWM controller is a PR8109T IC.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 3

On the face of the modular board we find several electrolytic and polymer caps.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main supervisor IC is a Weltrend WT7502R.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4

Soldering quality is excellent.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 2

We are not fond of Yate Loon fans. Gigabyte should use another brand for the cooling fan, one of the most critical parts of a PSU.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content