Vivo V10G ATX Case Review: Tempered Glass On The Cheap

This Vivo chassis can get you into a tempered-glass PC for a low price, but the interior design has some real shortfalls, including a drive-cage layout that you won't want to show off very much in the first place.

Features & Specifications

Got glass on the brain for your next PC build-out? If you are in the market for an inexpensive PC chassis that offers a bit of bling and a tempered-glass side panel, Vivo has a solution. The budget-friendly V10G is as easy on the eyes as it is your wallet, and it brings a reasonable mix of features to the table for its low asking price. (The MSRP was $51.99, and we saw the chassis selling for a few bucks less than that from some resellers when we wrote this.) We had some quibbles with the design, though.

An entry-level chassis of steel, plastic, and tempered-glass construction that's painted black inside and out, the V10G is just a bit smaller than the average mid-tower ATX case. It measures 16.6x7.7x16.7" (HWD) and tips the scales at just over 10 lbs.

The steel top panel is featureless and held in place by rivets. At the top of the front panel, you will find the power and reset buttons, as well as two USB 2.0 ports and a single USB 3.0. The front-panel connectivity is rounded out by the usual headphone and microphone jacks and the power LED and hard drive activity lights.

Specifications

Type Mid-Tower Motherboard Support ATX, mATX, Mini-ITX Dimensions (HxWxD) 16.7 x 7.7 x 16.6" (421 x 196 x 423mm) Space Above Motherboard 0.5” (12.7mm) Card Length 350mm Power Supply Format Standard ATX PS2-Style PSU Weight 4.63 kg External Bays (0) 5.25" Internal Bays (2) 3.5", (2) 2.5" Card Slots 7 Ports/Jacks (2) USB 2.0, (1) USB 3.0, audio/mic jacks Other Tempered-glass front and side panel Front Fans 3x 120mm LED Rear Fans ✗ Top Fans ✗ Bottom Fans ✗ Side Fans ✗ Dampening ✗

Devoid of features and drive-bay openings, the entire front of the chassis is covered by a plastic fascia with a built-in tempered glass panel. Removing this panel is a simple matter of grabbing the lower edge and pulling outward, away from the chassis, but you'll need to take care to avoid twisting the panel and breaking the glass insert. Ventilation into the chassis is provided by a row of vents that runs down both sides of this front face.

Around back is a standard I/O cutout, seven expansion slots with punch-out covers, a spot for a top-mounted PSU, and an exhaust-fan-mounting location for 120mm or 80mm fans. This chassis is not outfitted with an exhaust fan from the factory. According to the owner's manual, the case is designed so that your PSU's ventilation acts as an exhaust fan. The bottom of the chassis is bare, apart from four round plastic feet.

The tempered-glass side panel is held in place by rubber-coated thumbscrews. Unfortunately, this chassis is not equipped with locating pins or other stays, so there is nothing keeping this panel from falling to the desk once the last screw is removed. You'll want to take extra care when removing the glass. The steel panel on the opposite side of the chassis is plain and secured with plastic-coated thumbscrews.

We were more than a little concerned to discover that the Vivo V10G is not equipped with a single fan filter. The owner's manual instructs users to "clean filters using compressed air," but no filters are included with this case. Obviously, this can be remedied with an aftermarket magnetic filter, but at least one should have been included by default for an intake fan.

