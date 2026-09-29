Intel patent embeds MicroLEDs in chip packaging — technology may enable embedded optical interconnects through TGVs

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This follows over a decade of Intel investment in glass substrate technology.

Intel engineers working in a clean room environment.
(Image credit: Intel)

Intel has been granted a U.S. patent that discusses embedding MicroLEDs inside chip packaging, as TrendForce reports. The design embeds semiconductor dies fitted with MicroLEDs directly into a glass substrate and connects them using Through-Glass-Vias (TGV) to provide power and signal connections, allowing them to emit red, green, and blue (RGB) light. Intel suggests this technology could be used for diagnostic testing and to create customized light effects on the chip's surface for personalized electronics and improved aesthetic appeal.

The potential for this to support optical signaling is intriguing, and likely holds significant commercial potential for Intel. Taiwanese optoelectronics firm AU Optronics has a technology roadmap that overlaps with Intel's patent, with some rumored collaboration between the pair, suggesting the two companies may be jointly developing companion technologies in this space.

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Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Freelance Writer

Jon Martindale is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. For the past 20 years, he's been writing about PC components, emerging technologies, and the latest software advances. His deep and broad journalistic experience gives him unique insights into the most exciting technology trends of today and tomorrow.