Intel patent embeds MicroLEDs in chip packaging — technology may enable embedded optical interconnects through TGVs

Intel has been granted a U.S. patent that discusses embedding MicroLEDs inside chip packaging, as TrendForce reports. The design embeds semiconductor dies fitted with MicroLEDs directly into a glass substrate and connects them using Through-Glass-Vias (TGV) to provide power and signal connections, allowing them to emit red, green, and blue (RGB) light. Intel suggests this technology could be used for diagnostic testing and to create customized light effects on the chip's surface for personalized electronics and improved aesthetic appeal.

The potential for this to support optical signaling is intriguing, and likely holds significant commercial potential for Intel. Taiwanese optoelectronics firm AU Optronics has a technology roadmap that overlaps with Intel's patent, with some rumored collaboration between the pair, suggesting the two companies may be jointly developing companion technologies in this space.

AUO recently showcased Micro LED optical communication at SEMICON Taiwan 2026, with a design goal interconnect range of up to 10 meters, targeting use in AI data centers. Embedding Micro LEDs into a glass substrate could offer an alternative integration approach for co-packaged optics to Intel's previous demonstration of a co-packaged optical I/O chiplet.

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How Intel wants to build chips with glass

In the patent, Intel describes using laser treatment and etching to create the through-holes and die cavities within the glass substrate. It would then use copper electroplating to form the TGVs before embedding the dies carrying MicroLEDs into the substrate. Silicon nitride layers join the glass to polymer package substrates on either side, while conductive vias carry signals and power.

The patent also describes the potential for differing structural variations, including alternative arrangements for horizontal or vertical die placement, and the integration of reflectors to direct light out of the package through the glass substrate.

Intel has been investing in glass substrate technology since the early 2010s and has showcased test packages using glass substrate materials. In January this year, at NEPCON Japan, it demonstrated an engineering sample of a glass core package combined with its EMIB multi-chip module technology.

At ECTC in May, Intel also showcased a 24-layer glass-core panel with copper-filled TGVs, with two embedded EMIB bridges. Arguably more importantly for its chip design and fabrication business, it presented results demonstrating progress towards high-volume manufacturing validation for its glass core substrate designs.

Potential for diagnostics and aesthetics

MicroLEDs built into the chip packaging itself hold potential for diagnostic and testing purposes. They could be used to provide visual indicators of completed tests or failures, without requiring external LEDs or other indicators on motherboards or connected components. Intel's patent doesn't describe a complex diagnostic system, but with pre-determined lighting patterns assigned specific meaning, die-embedded MicroLEDs could provide more streamlined feedback during validation and testing phases.

The patent also discusses the potential for aesthetic use cases of in-package LED lighting. DIY electronics could use it for personalization, including illuminated lettering on the chip's surface. Such designs would need to take cooling into consideration, though. Dies that draw enough power to demand external cooling may not be able to avoid obscuring the MicroLEDs on the package surface.

That could limit this use of the technology to low-power chips, or simply demand a specific heatsink configuration, leaving portions of the packaging bare to ensure the MicroLED light is still visible.

A potentially more significant application of this technology, however, is in an alternative optical interconnect system. The patent doesn't establish a high-speed working optical interconnect, but with AUO's parallel developments in Micro LED CPO modules, the potential is certainly there.

The implications for CPO

MicroLEDs also have potential for optical signaling. AUO's showcase earlier this month highlights this. Combining MicroLED transmitters and Micro photodetector receivers, AUO is developing a system-level MicroLED CPO module designed for high-speed interconnect applications.

Intel's patent could lay the groundwork for something similar. It hasn't proposed that application, nor does the patent make such claims, but embedding MicroLEDs in-package could provide a starting point for integrating optical transmitters.

Embedding emitters is only part of the communication system, though. Where AUO and its partners have showcased MicroLED optical interconnection as a real development direction for CPO, Intel's patent only describes a packaging technique that could support such a system. Like AUO, it would need the receivers and optical fiber solutions to develop a full optical interconnect module.

Intel is clearly investing heavily in glass substrate technologies and has been developing advanced interconnects for years. If it were to partner with AUO on its existing developments, it could accelerate its own efforts in this space and provide an alternative method for bringing interconnects within chip packages.

But that's still very much up in the air. Until Intel makes a more concrete announcement, this is more potential than actual.