Synopsys debuts Autopilot platform for developing chips autonomously using AI — New AgentEngineer platform is poised for 'general availability' by the end of 2026

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Seven specialized agents that work alongside customers' own models, data, and agents.

Synopsys Autopilot agentic AI platform, from verification to customer agents
(Image credit: Synopsys)

Synopsys announced its AgentEngineer solutions, a portfolio of “domain-specific long-horizon agents” built on its new Autopilot Platform. As the company details in a blog post, the portfolio covers six named domains: verification, system validation, implementation, analog and mixed-signal (AMS) design, manufacturing, and simulation and analysis. More than 50 customer engagements are underway, according to the company, and Synopsys confirmed to Tom’s Hardware Premium that general availability is planned for the end of 2026. This follows July, when the company showed agentic AI workflows developed with Nvidia and with Microsoft at DAC, the Design Automation Conference.

The launch brings Synopsys’ plans into focus with a named product line and a target date. The platform’s agents are clearly named and delineated, the engagement count points to customer interest, and a goal for general availability anchors a roadmap for autonomous agents in production. Two of the headline performance figures are restated from July, and the only named customer figure is one company’s range. While Synopsys describes the agents as autonomous, the approval checkpoints remain with humans, the company said.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.