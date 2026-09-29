Intel patent outlines embedding MicroLEDs directly into CPU package to light up wording or work as an 'extra asethic component' - MicroLED is embedded with die in glass substrate

News
By
Published

The LEDs are connected directly to the die, which is embedded in a glass substrate.

Intel silicon spin qubit progress
(Image credit: Intel)
Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
TOPICS
Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.