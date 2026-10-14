Analyzing Intel's EMIB and Foveros advanced packaging roadmaps — how Intel plans to scale chips in every direction

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No country for old monolithic dies.

Intel die close up
(Image credit: Intel)

Advanced packaging technologies have become integral parts of advanced CPU and GPU designs, and virtually all of Intel's high-end client and data center CPUs rely on its Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB) and Foveros technologies. But what's next for these two advanced packaging methods? Before we try to see where both technologies are going, let's first take stock of where we are today.

Intel

(Image credit: Intel)
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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.