Get $40 off One of Corsair’s Best Mechanical Gaming Keyboards

The Corsair K100 is one of the best gaming keyboards you can buy today, and today's substantial price cut finally gets rid of our main criticism of it, which is that it was too expensive. If that's been holding you back, now is the time to pick one up!

At Newegg, Corsair’s premium gaming keyboard is now $40 off — taking it down to just $189.99.

As you can read in our Corsair K100 RGB review , there’s a lot here for mechanical keyboard-loving gaming enthusiasts to get excited about. It all starts with the 1mm-actuation point optical mechanical Corsair OPX switches, which offer ultra-fast input, incredibly smooth travel, satisfying tactile feedback and a 150 million keystroke guarantee.

The cushioned wrist rest is great for ergonomics, and that wheel on the keyboard's top left is useful for productivity and media control. Beyond media controls, the six macro keys along the keyboard's left side can be customized to do whatever you want — giving you a competitive edge in gaming or a helping hand when working.

And all of this is packed into a sleek, aluminum chassis alongside Corsair’s Axon hyper-processing technology to give the K100 a native 4,000Hz hyper-polling for seriously speedy reaction times. Plus, did we mention the fully customizable RGB? If you’ve been waiting for an affordable upgrade to your keyboard, this is the one to get.