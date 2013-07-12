ASRock Announces the H87E-ITX/ac Mini-ITX Motherboard

ASRock has released a new, well-equipped Mini-ITX motherboard for Intel's 4th generation of core-series processors -- codename Haswell. The board will be known as the H87E-ITX, and as its name indicates, it features the H87 chipset as well as Wireless 802.11ac capabilities.

The board features the LGA1150 socket that takes power from a standard 4-phase VRM design, which in turn is powered by a single 8-pin EPS connector. Wired straight to the CPU socket users will also find two DDR3 DIMM slots, allowing for up to 32 GB of memory. Other internal connectivity includes five SATA 6 Gb/s ports, as well as a handful of USB 2.0 headers and a single USB 3.0 header good for two front I/O USB 3.0 ports.

External connectivity is handled by a legacy PS/2 port, two USB 2.0 ports, four USB 3.0 ports, one eSATA port, Gigabit Ethernet, 8-channel HD audio, optical SPDIF TOSLINK out, DVI, HDMI, DisplayPort, as well as connectors for the antenna to transmit the Wireless 802.11ac signal.

The motherboard is expected to be available within days, though there was no word in pricing.