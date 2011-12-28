Asus Producing Netbooks in 2012, Starting Eee PC 1225B

Various reports are pointing to an Asus netbook that proves the company still has plans for the allegedly dying form factor in 2012. Simply labeled as the Eee PC 1225B, the upcoming device refreshes the specs listed for the previous Eee PC 1215B and is based on AMD's Brazos chipset.

According to the specs, the Asus Eee PC 1225B will arrive in two flavors: a dual-core AMD E450 APU clocked at 1.65 GHz and a dual-core AMD C60 APU clocked at 1.0 GHz. It will also feature one slot for memory, offering 2 GB or 4 GB of DDR3, depending on your wallet. Graphics will be handled by a Radeon HD 6320 or Radeon HD 6290 discrete core.

"With the embedded ATI Radeon HD 6320/6290 graphics, the Asus 1225B provides users the best portable multimedia enjoyment for its size. DirectX 11 support – exceptional 3D performance allows users to play games and video smoother than ever before," the product description read. "Also, users can enjoy smooth, Full HD 1080p content through the HDMI port to an HD display without any latency. Connect it to a home theater system to enjoy true 7.1 Surround sound playback alongside the Full HD content for the ultimate viewing experience."

As for other features, the new netbook will sport an 11.6-inch LED-backlit WXGA screen (1366 x 768), HDD capacities of 320 GB, 500 GB or 750 GB, 802.11 b/g/n connectivity @ 2.4 GHz, optional Bluetooth 3.0 + HS, a 0.3MP camera, and a 6-cell 56Wh Li-ion battery promising up to 7 hours. Ports include one USB 2.0, two USB 3.0, one Ethernet, one HDMI output, an SD/SDHC/SDXC/MMC card reader, VGA and more.

While the product page is up for viewing, actual availability in 2012 and pricing is unknown, so stay tuned.