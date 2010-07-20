Be A Hero: Sign Up to DC Universe Online Beta

Ready to don your official DC-sanctioned superhero (or supervillain) tights? Monday night Sony Online Entertainment announced that PC and PlayStation 3 gamers can now register for a chance to gain entry into the DC Universe Online beta. The actual MMORPG launch doesn't officially kick off until November, however we're betting the beta may be a first-come-first-serve basis. If you own both platforms, then you may also have an increased change to gain entry. SOE didn't specify when the beta would actually begin.

SOE also revealed a PC Collector's Edition that will be available for pre-order and at launch. The package will contain a statue of the Batman conceptualized by Jim Lee himself, a limited edition 56-page Art of DCUO book, and a limited edition DC Universe Online Legends Issue #0 comic written by Tony Bedard (Green Lantern Corps) and illustrated by Oliver Nome, Michael Lopez and Livio Ramondelli with a variant cover by Jim Lee.

For those who pre-order the retail version, several shops will provide Batman as a playable character in an exclusive two-on-two PvP combat arena. Other retail outlets will offer a limited edition comic as a pre-order incentive, while others will include a unique in-game iconic weapon. As for digital pre-orders, Steam customers will receive Bane's Venom Injector as a pre-order item while Direct2Drive customers will get Mr. Freeze's Zero Grenade. For more details, head here.

Currently DC Universe Online is scheduled to go live on November 2, 2010. Developed and published by SOE, the game incorporates the talents of many popular DC writers and artists along with a few developers from the EverQuest team. Although a plethora of DC heroes and villains have been confirmed to make an appearance in the game, players will create their own DC Comics-type character for the virtual comic-based world.