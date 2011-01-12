VIDEO: The Dell Streak 7 Gets Torn Apart on Film

It’s rare we get to see teardowns of a product before it even hits store shelves, however, today we’re getting to see a teardown of a product that was only announced last week. At CES 2011 Dell was ready to let us get our paws on the device (as evidenced by the hands-on we recently posted), but it seems someone else was ready to tear the Streak 7 asunder.

The video below shows a teardown of the Dell Streak 7, and though it may not be as well documented as a teardown from the likes of iFixit, there’s definitely something to be said for video teardowns vs. picture teardowns. There’s just something mesmerizing about them, right?

In case you’re curious about what you should be looking out for, the Streak 7 sports a 7-inch 800x480 display, Nvidia’s Tegra 2 chipset, two cameras (5-megapixels in the back for high-definition stills and video recording and a 1.3 megapixel camera up front), support for T-Mobile’s 4G network, Bluetooth 2.1, support for Adobe and Microsoft Exchange, 16 of internal memory (expandable to 32GB via SD) and Android 2.2 (Froyo).