Check Out the First Microsoft Surface Tablet TV Commercial

Microsoft just treated us to the first Windows 8 TV commercial. Today, despite the fact that the company is keeping tight-lipped on specs and pricing, the company released its first Microsoft Surface advert.

Scheduled to run on TV from tonight onwards, the commercial highlights the Surface's detachable keyboard cover as well as the kickstand on the back of the device. Specifically, Microsoft is focusing on the 'click' you'll hear when snapping the cover on or extending the kickstand. Then there's dancing (because what's a good commercial without dancing?) and an invite to 'Click in at microsoft.com.'

Check the ad below and let us know what you think!

In case you missed it, here's yesterday's ad for Windows 8: