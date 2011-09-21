Micron Updates RealSSD With Self Encryption

The original Micron RealSSD C400 solid state drive

Tuesday Micron Technology revealed a new version of its popular RealSSD C400 that features self-encryption. Called the C400 SED (Self-Encrypting Drive), it's based on the Trusted Computing Group (TCG) Opal specifications and delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 500 MB/s and 260 MB/s respectively using an SATA 6 Gb/s interface.

"The C400 SED’s encryption capabilities are delivered through a hardware-based, AES-256-bit encryption engine and advanced security firmware," the company said. "Micron’s firmware is designed to comply with the TCG Opal specification. TCG Opal is an open industry standard that provides a verifiable path for companies who need to prove they’re compliant with tough data security regulations when devices or drives are lost or stolen."

Micron added that the C400 SED was developed in conjunction with Wave Systems' EMBASSY encryption management system which provides policy-based access controls, comprehensive reporting, directory services integration and end-user access recovery. That said, the new C400 SED was designed with large corporations, government systems and other multiple-user networks in mind that require maximum security without cumbersome workflow interruptions or decreased performance.

"Markets are grappling with the mounting challenges for protection of information and operations," the company stated in an email. "As a result, there’s a growing demand for hardware encryption that provides the strongest security and fastest data access. As self-encrypting drives become the future of data protection, Micron’s new C400 SED will be priced very competitively and achieve a low total cost of ownership that makes it feasible to economically replace client hard drives."

Micron's RealSSD C400 SED will go into production during the fourth quarter of this year. When it eventually arrives on the market, the drive will be available in two form factors -- 1.8-inch and 2.5-inch -- and three capacities: 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. Pricing and actual availability is unknown, so stay tuned.