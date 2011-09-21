Trending

Micron Updates RealSSD With Self Encryption

By

Micron has added a self-encrypting drive (SED) to its lineup of RealSSD C400 line of SSDs.

The original Micron RealSSD C400 solid state drive

Tuesday Micron Technology revealed a new version of its popular RealSSD C400 that features self-encryption. Called the C400 SED (Self-Encrypting Drive), it's based on the Trusted Computing Group (TCG) Opal specifications and delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 500 MB/s and 260 MB/s respectively using an SATA 6 Gb/s interface.

"The C400 SED’s encryption capabilities are delivered through a hardware-based, AES-256-bit encryption engine and advanced security firmware," the company said. "Micron’s firmware is designed to comply with the TCG Opal specification. TCG Opal is an open industry standard that provides a verifiable path for companies who need to prove they’re compliant with tough data security regulations when devices or drives are lost or stolen."

Micron added that the C400 SED was developed in conjunction with Wave Systems' EMBASSY encryption management system which provides policy-based access controls, comprehensive reporting, directory services integration and end-user access recovery. That said, the new C400 SED was designed with large corporations, government systems and other multiple-user networks in mind that require maximum security without cumbersome workflow interruptions or decreased performance.

"Markets are grappling with the mounting challenges for protection of information and operations," the company stated in an email. "As a result, there’s a growing demand for hardware encryption that provides the strongest security and fastest data access. As self-encrypting drives become the future of data protection, Micron’s new C400 SED will be priced very competitively and achieve a low total cost of ownership that makes it feasible to economically replace client hard drives."

Micron's RealSSD C400 SED will go into production during the fourth quarter of this year. When it eventually arrives on the market, the drive will be available in two form factors -- 1.8-inch and 2.5-inch -- and three capacities: 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. Pricing and actual availability is unknown, so stay tuned.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JohnnyLucky 21 September 2011 23:14
    Does anyone know if the update will apply to Crucial?
    Reply
  • Inferno1217 22 September 2011 01:28
    I believe it's for "Micron" not Crucial or any other brand as stated above. It helps to READ the article before you comment. On the other hand I would expect similar software and firmware options from other manufactures.
    Reply
  • ram1009 22 September 2011 03:53
    Inferno1217I believe it's for "Micron" not Crucial or any other brand as stated above. It helps to READ the article before you comment. On the other hand I would expect similar software and firmware options from other manufactures.Funny, I did read the article and didn't see the Crucial SSDs mentioned at all so I guess your wise crack answer is completely based on speculation.
    Reply
  • getreal 22 September 2011 05:24
    The Droid Bionic is faulty and emits a high-pitched noise when using the headphone jack. It is either due to lousy hardware (Motorola) or the lousy OS (Android). If you are in the market for a new phone, wait for the new iPhone in October; you will get much faster / more stable hardware and software.
    Reply
  • Inferno1217 22 September 2011 07:30
    ram1009Funny, I did read the article and didn't see the Crucial SSDs mentioned at all so I guess your wise crack answer is completely based on speculation.
    Actually the reason you didn't see Crucial's name is because they were talking about Crucial they were talking about Micron SSD's which are their own brand. It wasn't a wise crack. I'm just tired of people asking dumb questions because they are to lazy to read the article.
    Reply
  • Inferno1217 22 September 2011 07:35
    Yes the two are related but they have separate lines of SSD's
    Reply
  • 22 September 2011 09:06
    Has somebody seen my backdoor key?
    Reply