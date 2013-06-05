Triplex Reveals Single Slot Radeon HD 7850

Triplex has done something that a number of us have been awaiting for quite a long time: a single-slot, air-cooled graphics card. Usually, these days if you want a single-slot graphics card, the only way to accomplish this is to liquid cool the card, and bring the bulk to another place in your PC with a radiator.
Triplex' Radeon HD 7850 will perform like a reference card because its specifications follow the AMD reference list. It has a base clock speed of 860 MHz and 2 GB of GDDR5 memory running over a 256-bit memory interface at an effective speed of 4.8 GHz. The card though, doesn't have any power connectors, and thus can only consume up to 75 W from the PCIe x16 slot. The low power consumption is likely why Triplex was able to cool the card with just a single-slot cooler.
Then there's the bad news: the card will only be sold through OEM channels, meaning that it will not be available by itself to consumers directly through retail.
Single slot 7850s have been available for over a year. If you want one buy one. They are always going to be harder to find because almost no one would want one.
