Nvidia posts record $215 billion annual revenue in latest quarterly earnings report — gaming GPUs now only 11.45% of revenue

Nvidia on Wednesday posted its financial results for the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2026 and for the whole year. Driven by unprecedented demand for AI platforms, the company's Q4 FY2026 revenue reached $68.127 billion, Nvidia's highest quarterly result ever, whereas for the whole year, Nvidia earned $215.938 billion, the highest annual result ever. But while sales of AI compute and networking hardware set records, sales of gaming hardware dropped quarter-over-quarter (QoQ).

For the quarter that ended on January 31, 2026, Nvidia's GAAP revenue totaled $68.127 billion, up 20% sequentially and up 73% compared to the same quarter a year before. The company's net income reached $42.96 billion, up 94% year-over-year (YoY) as its gross margin topped 75%. As for the whole year, Nvidia earned $215.938 billion in revenue (up 65% from $130.497 billion) amid $116.997 billion net revenue (up 58% from $74.265 billion) and a 71.3% margin.

Data center hardware sales set new record: $68.127 billion

Nvidia's data center business accounted for the lion's share of its revenue both in Q4 FY2026 and for the whole fiscal year. For the quarter, the company earned $62.314 billion, including $51.334 billion for CPUs and GPUs (up 58% YoY) and $10.98 billion for networking hardware (up 263% YoY), up 75% year-over-year and 22% sequentially. For the whole year, Nvidia's data center business grew 68% to $193.737 billion.

"Computing demand is growing exponentially — the agentic AI inflection point has arrived," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. "Grace Blackwell with NVLink is the king of inference today — delivering an order-of-magnitude lower cost per token — and