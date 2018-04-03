Acer Teases New Aspire Nitro 5 Laptop With Intel Coffee Lake-H Onboard

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Acer announced updated versions of the Aspire Nitro 5 gaming laptop that feature the latest 8th generation Intel processors.

The Nitro 5 is aimed at mainstream gaming, with configurations featuring up to an Intel Core i7 and Core i7+ processor (the -8750H and 8850H, respectively), 32GB of DDR4 memory, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and GeForce GTX 1050 or 1050 Ti graphics. The 15.6” display is a standard 1920 x 1080 60Hz IPS panel, and the Aspire Nitro 5 is assuredly purpose-built for light to mid-tier gaming.

Acer detailed two of the new upcoming models, the Aspire Nitro 5 AN515-53-52FA and AN515-53-55G9. Both of these will feature an Intel Core i5-8300H processor and 8GB of DDR4 memory. The 52FA sports Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics and a 1TB HDD for its primary storage, but the 55G9 gives you more performance from both components with a GTX 1050 Ti and a 256GB SSD (the company didn’t expound on what type of SSD storage is in the Aspire Nitro 5, but any SSD is better than no SSD).

The new Aspire Nitro 5 laptops aren’t anything new in appearance - the chassis, USB connectivity, dimensions, and weight remain unchanged from its previously available Kaby Lake iterations. There’s a USB 3.1 Type-C port, in addition to one USB 3.0, two USB 2.0 ports and a HDMI output to connect a second display. The wireless networking adapter has been upgraded to an Intel Wireless-AC 9560 NIC, and you can still plug into a router directly with a gigabit Ethernet port.

The new Acer Aspire Nitro 5 gaming laptops are set to arrive this May at Best Buy, starting at $749.

Update, 4/3/18, 1:41pm PT: The Aspire Nitro 5 will be available exclusively at Best Buy, not at other retailers as this article originally stated.