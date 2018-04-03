Trending

Acer Teases New Aspire Nitro 5 Laptop With Intel Coffee Lake-H Onboard

Acer announced updated versions of the Aspire Nitro 5 gaming laptop that feature the latest 8th generation Intel processors.

The Nitro 5 is aimed at mainstream gaming, with configurations featuring up to an Intel Core i7 and Core i7+ processor (the -8750H and 8850H, respectively), 32GB of DDR4 memory, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and GeForce GTX 1050 or 1050 Ti graphics. The 15.6” display is a standard 1920 x 1080 60Hz IPS panel, and the Aspire Nitro 5 is assuredly purpose-built for light to mid-tier gaming.

Acer detailed two of the new upcoming models, the Aspire Nitro 5 AN515-53-52FA and AN515-53-55G9. Both of these will feature an Intel Core i5-8300H processor and 8GB of DDR4 memory. The 52FA sports Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics and a 1TB HDD for its primary storage, but the 55G9 gives you more performance from both components with a GTX 1050 Ti and a 256GB SSD (the company didn’t expound on what type of SSD storage is in the Aspire Nitro 5, but any SSD is better than no SSD).

The new Aspire Nitro 5 laptops aren’t anything new in appearance - the chassis, USB connectivity, dimensions, and weight remain unchanged from its previously available Kaby Lake iterations. There’s a USB 3.1 Type-C port, in addition to one USB 3.0, two USB 2.0 ports and a HDMI output to connect a second display. The wireless networking adapter has been upgraded to an Intel Wireless-AC 9560 NIC, and you can still plug into a router directly with a gigabit Ethernet port.

The new Acer Aspire Nitro 5 gaming laptops are set to arrive this May at Best Buy, starting at $749.

Acer Aspire Nitro 5 AN515-53-52FA Laptop

Acer Aspire Nitro 5 AN515-53-55G9 Laptop

Update, 4/3/18, 1:41pm PT: The Aspire Nitro 5 will be available exclusively at Best Buy, not at other retailers as this article originally stated.

  • AgentLozen 03 April 2018 17:52
    Article said:
    The Nitro 5 is aimed at mainstream gaming, with configurations featuring up to an Intel Core i7 and Core i7+ processor (the -8750H and 8850H, respectively), 32GB of DDR4 memory, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and GeForce GTX 1050 or 1050 Ti graphics.

    Acer detailed two of the new upcoming models, the Aspire Nitro 5 AN515-53-52FA and AN515-53-55G9. Both of these will feature an Intel Core i5-8300H processor and 8GB of DDR4 memory.

    So does the Nitro 5 have an 8300H or does it have an 8850H?

    I *think* that the author is trying to say the Nitro 5 can be equipped with an 8850H at best, but we're looking at one particular configuration featuring the 8300H. If that's the case, it wasn't worded very clearly.
