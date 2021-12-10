Get over $600 off This RTX 3080 Ti-Armed Alienware Aurora R12

Black Friday is in the rearview mirror, but Dell apparently didn’t get the message, as we’ve just found one of the best top-of-the-line Alienware gaming PC deals of the year!

Right now at Dell, the Alienware Aurora R12 with RTX 3080 Ti graphics and 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processing is $619 off — taking the price down to $2,939.

Alienware Aurora R12: was $3,559, now $2,939 at Dell Alienware Aurora R12: was $3,559, now $2,939 at Dell

This super powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R12 features an Intel Core i9-11900KF CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU with 12GB GDDR6 video memory, a whopping 32GB DDR4 XMP RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD + 1TB 7,200RPM HDD.

Of course, you’re buying this for the pure power under the hood, but looking beyond the spec sheet, there’s a whole lot to love about this machine. In some ways, this is similar to the Alienware Aurora R11 , which as you can read about in our review, brought a lot of innovation to the table.

These include the modern, stylish chassis with subtle RGB lighting, which is purpose-built to maximise airflow and be easy to open. Plus, the massive range of I/O gives you versatility to fit this into any setup, and make the most of that monster RTX 3080 Ti GPU and liquid-cooled 11th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU.

The 32GB DDR4 RAM and 2TB of storage combines with the above to not only make this an ultimate gaming machine, but crush any and all kind of system-intensive work with the greatest of ease. None of us expected to see a pre-built beast of this caliber for under $3,000, and we’ve just been proven wrong! If you’re a pro-level gamer looking for the best, this is the best deal right now.