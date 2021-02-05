Alienware Desktop With Ryzen and RTX 3070 is just $1,499

We recently covered a deal for an HP Omen 30L with an Intel processor and an RTX 3080 card, but what if you prefer AMD? Now Alienware has you covered. It's hard to buy an RTX 3070 standalone right now, but if you're willing to go pre-built, now you can snag an Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 desktop with a Ryzen 7 3700X and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB for just $1,499 (down from $1,889).

Alienware Aurora R10: was $1,889 now $1,499 at Dell The Alienware Aurora R10 is a great Ampere/Ryzen pre-built that has the advantage of coming from a known brand, which isn't guaranteed given the still starved market. It has a Ryzen 7 3700 X CPU, an RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

The RTX 3070 might not be the best graphics card Ampere has to offer, but it's still plenty powerful, and just as hard to find at a reasonable price, outside of deals like this, as a 3080. And for your purchase, you'll also get a whole Alienware computer alongside it, complete with 16GB of DDR4-2933 memory and a 512GB SSD.



The case design here is also slick, taking what worked for the Intel/RTX 3090 focused Alienware R11 and giving it a black coat of paint. And the Ryzen 7 3700X CPU powering this computer is still plenty relevant, with PCIe 4.0 support and boost clock speeds up to 4.4 GHz.