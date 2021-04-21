AMD's Latest Drivers Now Support Radeon RX 6600M for Laptops

AMD yet has to reveal its new breed of graphics processors for notebooks that will use the company's latest RDNA2 architecture, but the launch may be just around the corner. The company's latest Adrenalin driver version 21.4.1 already supports the as-yet unannounced Radeon RX 6600M GPU.

AMD has already introduced its enthusiast-grade Navi 21 processor that powers its Radeon RX 6800/6900-series products as well as the mainstream Navi 22 GPU that is used for its Radeon RX 6700-series graphics cards for desktops. Meanwhile, hardware enthusiasts have found out that the company's latest driver also contains references to the Navi 23, which is expected to be used for the Radeon RX 6600M (and probably non-M version too), reports VideoCardz.

The fact that the driver already supports the Radeon RX 6600M indicates that a product launch is imminent. Specifications of the GPU are unknown, but it is likely that the Navi 23 will feature a 32MB Infinity Cache as well as a 128-bit memory interface (as the Navi 22 features a 192-bit bus) and therefore will come equipped with 4GB or 8GB of memory. Unfortunately, we do not know how many stream processors the Radeon RX 6600M will have, but since it is already supported by the drivers, we are going to find this out soon enough.

What is surprising is that AMD's latest drivers also contain references to the Navi 24, according to @Komachi_Ensaka. As the name suggests, this GPU should sit below the Navi 23 and therefore be aimed at entry-level PCs that for some reasons need something slightly better than integrated graphics. OEMs tend to install such graphics solutions into inexpensive systems to attract budget-conscious buyers.

Since AMD has not yet officially introduced its Radeon RX 6600M, Navi 23, and Navi 24, there's no official word on their specifications, capabilities, or launch timeframes. All we know is that the first members of the Radeon RX 6000M-series should be launched in Q2 2021.