AMD Lays Claim to the FPS/$ Battle Against Nvidia

According to AMD, its graphics cards offerings provide users with the best bang for the buck compared to its arch-rival Nvidia. The unsurprising claim was made by AMD's Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions and Marketing, Frank Azor, who took to Twitter to share a listing of AMD's GPUs on the RX 6000 series compared to Nvidia's RTX 3000 series cards. Of course, companies always tout their own products against the competition - it's just good business in general. And when it comes to the world's best GPUs, every bit of marketing muscle counts.

As a longtime gamer I'm grateful for the renewed competition in high-end graphics, we all win from it. As an @AMD employee I'm super proud of what our @Radeon team has accomplished. #gamingpc pic.twitter.com/6Rs9kjG9UDMay 16, 2022

Frank Azor's chart includes all released RX 6000 series cards, including the recent series refresh in the form of the RX 6*50 cards. The same is true for the Nvidia camp, with only Nvidia's RTX 3090 Ti being missing from the charts.

According to AMD, its fastest RDNA2 card, the Radeon RX 6950XT, offers up around 80% better performance per dollar compared to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090, and superior performance per watt metrics to the tune of 22% higher frames per watt. According to the company, the most lopsided performance/dollar/watt card offerings from both camps concerns the RX 6400 from team red and the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti from team green.

According to AMD, its RX 6400 ushers in an incredible 89% higher FPS per dollar, and 129% higher performance/watt. Do remember that AMD's RX 6400 was launched earlier this year to an overall negative reception on account of its handicapped performance, and it enjoys a manufacturing process advantage (TSMC's 6 nm) compared to the now six-year old, 14 nm GTX 1050 Ti.

The timing of this marketing from AMD is interesting, as it comes hot on the heels of rapidly depreciating GPU prices in both the primary and secondary markets, which finally - finally - brought graphics cards' average selling price (ASP) close to their mostly virtual launch MSRP.

AMD's pricing quotes are based upon list prices on a single market and a single vendor - Newegg - as available on May 10th. This means that AMD's claims, while accurate to the reported cards, aren't easily transferable between markets or vendors, and it's likely the company cherry-picked the vendor that offered the best weighted price for both its offerings and Nvidia's. Interestingly, Newegg's best selling GPUs have recently been dominated by Nvidia - perhaps prompting this move from AMD.