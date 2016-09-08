Trending

AMD Radeon Crimson Edition Hotfix Adds 'Deus Ex' DX12 Support

AMD released Radeon Software Crimson Edition 16.9.1 just in time for the Deus Ex: Mankind DividedDirect X 12 patch. The latest hotfix driver adds optimizations to ensure stable performance with Microsoft’s advanced graphics API. Square Enix released the DX12 patch through Steam on the morning of September 8. The release notes that accompany the patch indicate that “some very high-end” graphics cards may perform worse with DirectX 12 than they do with DirectX 11. We’re not sure if Square Enix had access to AMDs hotfix in advance, but you probably want to make sure that you have the latest update either way.

Radeon Software Crimson Edition 16.9.1 specifically address DX12 for Deus Ex, but AMD would be remiss if the update didn’t include additional fixes and features. On older drivers, some 144Hz “non-Freesync” displays would sometimes flicker in games or even on the desktop, and for FreeSync displays, refresh rate synchronization could cause flickering on the desktop. The hotfix corrects both of those problems.

The hotfix driver also addresses bugs related to several games. Grand Theft Auto V will no longer hang while loading story mode. The rain drops will no longer flicker in Dirt Rally when you set the graphics to High or Ultra. The driver corrected a problem with DOOM locking up on exit for some hardware configurations. And Crossfire RX 400 series cards in Total War: Warhammer will no longer have negative performance scaling.

Radeon Software Crimson Edition 16.9.1 also corrects a problem with GPU utilization remaining high after running the SteamVR Performance Test and when RX 400 series graphics cards resume from sleep. There was also an issue with the driver installation process crashing on systems with Crossfire configurations that the hotfix addressed.

The update is far from perfect, though; AMD has a list of nine known issues that come with the latest driver:

A few game titles may fail to launch or crash if the AMD Gaming Evolved overlay is enabled. A temporary workaround is to disable the AMD Gaming Evolved "In-Game Overlay".Upgrading from a previous Radeon Software Crimson Edition version may cause user settings in Radeon Settings to reset to defaults.OpenCL applications may run initially on integrated graphics if they are present. Make sure to set the application to the correct device you would like to use.Radeon Settings information tab may report incorrect Open CL or Mantle versions.Radeon Software installer may report driver uninstallation failed even when it was successful.No Man's Sky™ some minor corruption may be experienced when standing close to solid structures inside of caves.Mouse cursor corruption may be experienced very intermittently on the Radeon RX 480.DOTA2™ may experience an application hang when using the Vulkan™ API and changing resolution or game/quality settings.Ashes of the Singularity™ may experience an application crash with "crazy" in game settings and Multi-GPU enabled.

The Radeon Software Crimson Edition 16.9.1 hotfix is available now from AMD’s website. You'll want to update your drivers if you plan to try out Deus Ex: Mankind Divided in DX12.

  • 08 September 2016 18:04
    I ditched AMD Crossfire r390x for Nvidia 1080 and it was the best riddance ever, let alone sucky Crimson software.
    Reply
  • joonee88 08 September 2016 19:09
    "Mouse cursor corruption may be experienced very intermittently on the Radeon RX 480"

    More like very frequently. I am getting my mouse cursor screwed up every time I play Civ 5 or Starcraft 2.
    Reply
  • alidan 08 September 2016 19:29
    18568257 said:
    "Mouse cursor corruption may be experienced very intermittently on the Radeon RX 480"

    More like very frequently. I am getting my mouse cursor screwed up every time I play Civ 5 or Starcraft 2.

    meh, its a known issue that has been with amd sense at least the 5000 series, not game breaking if you play windowed as a quick scroll off the screen with it fixes the issue.
    Reply
  • RomeoReject 08 September 2016 22:48
    "I ditched AMD Crossfire r390x for Nvidia 1080 and it was the best riddance ever, let alone sucky Crimson software."
    I always hear of people who have issues with AMD software, but I've never experienced it myself. Been smooth sailing from day one with me, couldn't be happier with my R9 280X space heating pair.
    Reply
  • JakeWearingKhakis 09 September 2016 13:07
    Yeah my R9 290X has been the most satisfying purchase I've ever made. It's as smooth as melted butter on a baby's bottom.

    Ok that sounds wrong...
    Reply
  • 09 September 2016 17:54
    You can guys say whatever you want to say, i had R390x and it sucked in all newer titles, especially those AMD supposed to have advantage of because of DX12 and Vulcan. Once I dropped 1080, a single card kills Crossfire R390x setup let alone single card. In Doom 2016, AMD cards simply suck under Vulcan API as frames drop down to low 20s randomly. I was not really comparing frame rate against 1080 but 1080 is damn f. consistent ~130 1440p Ultra. R390x with Ultra on 1080p in certain areas is not playable at all. Tomb Raider for example -> simply sucks and with Nvidia 1080 just fluid gaming experience. As I said it was a good riddance especially from their Crimson drivers which simply suck...visually, performance/bugs and installation can really easily go f. wrong.
    Reply
  • Jigar2speed 12 September 2016 09:33
    LOL @ freak777power, good try dude.
    Reply