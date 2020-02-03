AMD Radeon Pro W5500 Workstation Graphics Card Listed Ahead of Release for $392

Radeon Pro W5000 Series (Image credit: AMD)

Coming as no surprise, AMD is seemingly preparing another workstation-class graphics card based on the Navi microarchitecture. As spotted by a hardware leaker known as @momomo_us on Twitter, U.S. retailer SabrePC has already listed the upcoming AMD Radeon Pro W5500 (100-506095 part number), even though AMD hasn't made any official announcement yet.

Judging from the model name alone, we expect this pro card to carry most of the same specs as the Radeon RX 5500 XT. The Radeon Pro W5500 will likely utilize a variation of the 7nm Navi 14 die and, therefore, the graphics card should have 1,408 Stream Processors (SPs) at its disposal.

The Radeon Pro W5500 seemingly comes with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Although, SabrePC doesn't specify the memory speed, it's probably running at 14 Gbps across a 128-bit memory interface, just like the AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT. If that's the case, then the Radeon Pro W5500 should be able to provide a similar memory bandwidth of up to 224 GBps.

Specs Comparison

AMD Radeon Pro W5700 AMD Radeon Pro W5500* Architecture (GPU) RDNA (Navi 10) RDNA (Navi 14) Shading Units 2,304 1,408 Double-Precision Performance 555.8 GFLOPs ? Single-Precision Performance 8.89 TFLOPs ? Texture Units 144 88 ROPs 64 32 Base Clock Rate 1,243 MHz ? Game Clock Rate 1,880 MHz ? Boost Clock Rate 1,930 MHz ? Memory Clock 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Memory Capacity 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 256-bit 128-bit Memory Bandwidth 448 GBps 224 GBps L2 Cache 4MB 2MB TDP 205W ? Transistor Count 10.3 billion 6.4 billion Die Size 251 mm² 158 mm²

*Specifications are not confirmed by AMD.

AMD rates the Radeon RX 5500 XT with a typical board power (TBP)of 130W. Odds are that the Radeon Pro W5500's TBP will be in the same ballpark, depending on how fast AMD allows the graphics card to operate. If the Pro model is somewhat slower, the chipmaker could even get away with using a 6-pin PCIe power connector instead of the 8-pin one that's on the Radeon RX 5500 XT.

According to SabrePC's listing, the Radeon Pro W5500 comes with four DisplayPort outputs, one less than the Radeon Pro W5700. It's not stated, but the outputs are likely Mini DisplayPort 1.4 connectors. However, there is no mention of a USB-C port, which is present on the Radeon Pro W5700.

SabrePC lists the Radeon Pro W5500 with a $391.57 price tag; however, that price could be a placeholder. If it is accurate, the Radeon Pro W5500 will be a competitor to Nvidia's Quadro P2200 that retails for around $400.