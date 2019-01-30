AMD Radeon VII Benchmarks Apparently Leak: Stiff Competition for RTX 2080

The upcoming AMD Radeon VII graphics card put up mixed results against the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 in alleged leaked benchmarks, including the popular 3DMark software and Square Enix's Final Fantasy XV benchmark.
Since the RTX 2080 Founders Edition typically has a boost clock that oscillates between 1,800MHz and 1,900MHz, we did some digging to find 3DMark entries that meet the criteria for a fair comparison. Nevertheless, take these results with a pinch of salt, as differences between drivers, software revision and operating systems between results are inevitable.
For reference's sake, we're using the graphics score for comparison. In the Fire Strike test, the Radeon VII is reportedly around 5.32 percent faster than the RTX 2080. For the Extreme preset, the Radeon VII's lead increases to roughly 6.04 percent. As for the Ultra preset, the Radeon VII outperforms the RTX 2080 by 9.48 percent, more or less. As per a tweet by tech leaker TUM_APISAK, the Radeon VII allegedly nets a graphics score of 8,700 points in the Time Spy test; however, we were unable to locate the entry in the 3DMark database.
Switching gears over to the Final Fantasy XV benchmark, the RTX 2080 beat the Radeon VII by a heavy margin. In a way, this is to be expected since Final Fantasy XV is an Nvidia-optimized title after all, and there is still room for improvement in terms of drivers on AMD's part. At the 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution, the RTX 2080 is seemingly up to 15.02 percent faster than the Radeon VII on the Standard quality preset and and up to 50.28 percent on the High quality preset. Upping the resolution to 3840x2160 (4K), the GeForce RTX 2080 is reportedly approximately 15.38 percent better than the Radeon VII on the Standard quality preset.
The launch date for the AMD Radeon VII is February 7. Stay tuned for our official review of the AMD Radeon VII to help you decide if this is the right card for you.
I wonder why even publishing those right now.
Shhhhh. Just buy it!
Here is what I found. I found the regular preset and beyond the fact that each of the nVidia run ones are by different users they also each are running different driver versions:
25.21.14.1694 Regular 416.94 (November)
25.21.14.1771 Extreme 417.71 (January)
25.21.14.1634 Ultra 416.34 (October)
That alone invalidates this. They are all different systems with different motherboards, SSDs and RAM. That could affect any number of performance metrics. Then there is the OS. All are 10 but are they on the same patches?
Then last but not least in Fire Strike, the one I found, the actual software version they ran is different with the "Vega VII" one being newer than the RTX 2080 benchmark. That can change performance scores alone let alone anything else I mentioned.
There are also no details on the GPU itself such as what the clock speed was when ran. It just shows 0MHz. Was it stock? Overclocked? With none of this information it should be tossed out as nothing.
Why is Toms posting a rumor with no research into it?
That's cool! As the Radeon VII costs half as much it's not supposed to be in competition with the 2080ti.
"You keep using that word, I do not think it means what you think it means."
Also your FP64 numbers are wrong. Radeon VII is 1:8 for FP64 (vs 1:2 for the MI50), which is double what you are reporting here and in the last article. It's also double the ratio of previous Vega Radeons. If you don't believe me, reach out to AMD for clarification. Side note, Nvidia gimps their FP64 even more on consumer and prosumer cards like their Titan RTX. So... yeah.
https://twitter.com/RyanSmithAT/status/1085680805802733568?s=20