AMD Is Retiring Driver Support for R9 Fury and Older Cards Including Pre-Ryzen APUs

AMD announced in a blog post that its Radeon Adrenalin driver 21.5.2 will be the final graphics driver to support all GPUs predating the RX 400 series and APUs predating the Ryzen 2200G and 2400G. All of these SKUs are now considered legacy models and have long since fallen off our list of the best graphics cards. The same will also apply with Windows 7, as AMD also cut support for the older OS with 21.5.2

This announcement comes hot on the heels of AMD's latest Adrenalin driver, 21.6.1 that was just released yesterday and is the first official Radeon driver to not support these legacy devices and Windows 7.

For the remnant of users still clinging onto HD 7970s, R9 290's, R9 390X's, and R9 Fury's, it's a sad day to see driver support ending for these GPUs. But the move was bound to happen, just like Nvidia cutting the cord on Windows 7 support and all Kepler GPUs later this year.

If you're still using these older GPUs, especially during a time where the GPU shortage is still a big problem, you don't have to worry about upgrading immediately simply because AMD cut support. Your card should still function properly and game fine, unless you want to play a brand new title that happens to have a bug with older drivers.

Once GPU prices return to normal, it would be best to consider purchasing a newer graphics card. The lack of driver updates can potentially leave you open to security vulnerabilities that won't be patched on legacy cards, plus Windows 11 should arrive in the not too distant future, and may only have limited driver support on older GPUs.

Sayonara, old GCN cards. It's been a healthy run, but now it's time to retire to the dust heap of graphics card history. Our R9 Fury X cleary got a head start on the dusty part.