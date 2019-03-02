Singaporean Retailer Lists Purported Ryzen 3000 Pricing

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Singaporean retailer Bizgram recently published a product catalog featuring some surprising newcomers: the Ryzen 3000 series. These CPUs have not been officially announced yet, although these specific model names have been leaked before. AMD has explicitly said "mid-2019" for the release date of the new CPUs, so to see a retailer already listing them is very curious, though expected when it comes to upcoming CPUs.

Firstly, at this stage, it's unlikely prices have been finalized down to the dollar (and the prices are in Singaporean dollars, by the way). Usually, with these types of listings, prices do end up changing. For example, the Xeon W 3175 and the Core i9-9900K were listed at much higher prices than they actually launched at across several retailers. Bizgram did, however, leak 9th gen Intel prices and some specifications a month before they launched, with prices being very accurate compared to launch prices, so the retailer does have some credibility.

More interesting are the CPUs listed, which are identical not only in name but also in the order listed in AdoredTV's leak last year. It's hard to say what's happened here with this listing. Perhaps Bizgram just copied the rumored spec sheet and guessed what pricing would be, essentially listing the pricing as a placeholder. Or these CPUs could be authentic, Bizgram accidentally published them in this listing, and AdoredTV's leaked spec sheet is accurate up to model names and prices. Everyone would like for this rumor to be true, but given how little AMD has talked about Ryzen 3000, it's hard to make any sort of judgment at this stage.

CPU Cores / Threads GPU Base / Boost Clock TDP Bizgram Pricing (Converted to USD) Adored TV Leak Pricing Ryzen 3 3300 6 / 12 - 3.2 / 4.0GHz 50W $111 $99 Ryzen 3 3300X 6 / 12 - 3.5 / 4.3GHz 65W $145 $129 Ryzen 3 3300G 6 / 12 Navi (15 CU) 3.0 / 3.8GHz 65W $145 $129 Ryzen 5 3600 8 / 16 - 3.6 / 4.4GHz 65W $200 $178 Ryzen 5 3600X 8 / 16 - 4.0 / 4.8GHz 95W $258 $229 Ryzen 5 3600G 8 / 16 Navi (20 CU) 3.2 / 4.0GHz 95W $224 $199 Ryzen 7 3700 12 / 24 - 3.8 / 4.6GHz 95W $336 $299 Ryzen 7 3700X 12 / 24 - 4.2 / 5.0GHz 105W $370 $329 Ryzen 9 3800X 16 / 32 - 3.9 / 4.7GHz 125W $505 $449 Ryzen 9 3850X 16 / 32 - 4.3 / 5.1GHz 135W $561 $499

*Specifications, model names, and pricing in the above chart (compiled from Bizgram listing and AdoredTV leak) are not confirmed.

If these specifications and prices are true, the Ryzen 3000 series would undoubtedly be brutally competitive against Intel's lineup. Again, at this stage, AMD will not have finalized prices and clock speeds, but that is not to say AMD doesn't have a good idea of where they will land.

TSMC's 7nm node will power the new Ryzen 3000-series chips. This node is designed to bring both lower power consumption and higher clock speeds to Ryzen, and the new chiplet design will likely improve AMD's ability to produce CPUs. The new Zen 2 architecture also promises great improvements over Zen and Zen+, so while these specifications are within the realm of possibility, it would definitely be extraordinary for AMD to come through with them. Ultimately, it looks like we'll just have to wait for "mid-2019" to see what Ryzen 3000 can really do.

