AMD's Ryzen 9 5900 Blurs The Line Between Performance And Value

Hardware detective Tum_Apisak has spotted AMD's Ryzen 9 5900 in a new benchmark. The 12-core processor appears to be a complete monster, but it's a shame that the chip is exclusive to OEMs.
Coming out of TSMC's 7nm furnace, the Ryzen 9 5900 is just like any other Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) processor. Wielding the mighty Zen 3 cores, the Ryzen 9 5900 is essentially the power-optimized version of the Ryzen 9 5900X. The Ryzen 9 5900 retains the same 12-core, 24-thread design with 64MB of L3 cache as its counterpart. Unlike the Ryzen 9 5900X's 105W TDP, the non-X model is restricted to 65W.
With a stricter power limit, the Ryzen 9 5900 obviously arrives with lower operating clock speeds. The processor has a 3 GHz base clock, which is 700 MHz lower than the Ryzen 9 5900X. The boost clock, on the other hand, didn't suffer a huge reduction. The Ryzen 9 5900 easily boosts to 4.7 GHz, only 100 MHz lower than the Ryzen 9 5900X.
It's normal to wonder how the Ryzen 9 5900 performs in comparison to the Ryzen 9 5900X given the lower TDP. Being an OEM-exclusive processor, it's hard to find benchmarks of the Ryzen 9 5900 until Tum_Apisak managed to unearth one for us. UserBenchmark doesn't have the best street cred, but it's what's available so we'll have to settle for that benchmark for now.
It's important to highlight that the Ryzen 9 5900X's results are based on over 30,000 user submissions, while the Ryzen 9 5900 results is from a single user. For now, approach the results with an open mind.
The Ryzen 9 5900X reportedly delivers 5% higher single-threaded performance than the Ryzen 9 5900. As for multi-threaded performance, the Ryzen 9 5900X seemingly outperformed the Ryzen 9 5900 by a margin of 7%. However, the Ryzen 9 5900X didn't win all the rounds of the fight. The Ryzen 9 5900 appears to have a 7% lower memory latency as opposed to the Ryzen 9 5900X.
With all things considered, the Ryzen 9 5900 is a very attractive processor, and it's a mystery while AMD won't offer it to the retail market. The Ryzen 9 5900X has a 61.5% higher TDP, and it's less than 10% faster than the Ryzen 9 5900. Of course, we'd have to put the Ryzen 9 5900 through its paces to see whether the performance delta from UserBenchmark is valid.
Officially, the Ryzen 9 5900 is only available to OEMs, but that's what AMD also said with its Ryzen 4000 (Renoir) APUs, and we found them all over the place. It's only a matter of time before the Ryzen 9 5900 hits the grey market if it hasn't already.