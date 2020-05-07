Lenovo ThinkPad E Series Gets Ryzen U, Prices Announced for Ryzen Pro Models

Today, Lenovo announced its new Ryzen 4000 series powered ThinkPad E14 and E15 laptops, adding an AMD option to the company’s already released Intel models of the same line. This follows a February announcement from earlier this year that Lenovo will also soon be releasing select models from its upcoming T, X and L series of ThinkPads with Ryzen Pro 4000 series mobile processors (with Intel models coming as well). Newly revealed pricing information and release dates for all soon-to-release AMD ThinkPads accompanied today’s announcement, showing a major push for AMD support coming later this year.



While most of these machines’ internal system specs are still under wraps, Lenovo disclosed that the E14 and E15 will support up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor with integrated graphics. Unfortunately, we still don’t know much else about the company’s AMD-powered T, X, and L ThinkPad models aside from their inclusion of Ryzen Pro 4000 series mobile processors and Lenovo’s intent to replace its existing enterprise laptops with these new lines.

(Image credit: Lenovo)