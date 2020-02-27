AMD GPU Shipments up 22.6% in Q4, Nvidia Down 1.9%

The last quarter of 2019 saw a 3.4% increase in GPU shipments, according to a report by Jon Pedie Research (JPR) this week. The analyst attributed most of this growth to AMD, which saw quarter-to-quarter shipments grow by a massive 22.6%. Nvidia, on the other hand, saw shipments shrink by 1.9%.
Despite this, Intel still maintained dominance in Q4 2019. It represented 63% of market share compared to AMD's meager 19% and Nvidia’s 18%.
- Ranking the best graphics cards for gaming in 2020
- AMD and Nvidia ranked in our official GPU hierarchy
- New Nvidia driver update caters to The Division 2: Warlords of New York, Apex Legends
Compared to the previous quarter, the shipments of PCs with discrete GPUs installed remained roughly the same with a decrease of only 0.19%, JPR said. In total, 31.9% of computers shipped with a discrete graphics card.
The overall PC market also grew by 1.99% from Q3 to Q4. When measured year-to-year it grew by 3.54%, with total graphics card shipments in Q4 totaling 93 million.
Coronavirus Impact on GPU Market
However, this success is not expected to last. The COVID-19 coronavirus is reportedly having a severe effect on the tech industry, reducing graphics card and motherboard demand in China and has crippled manufacturing.
“This is the third consecutive quarter of increased GPU shipments, However, Q1, which is seasonally flat to down, may show an unusual dip because of supply chain interruptions from China due to the coronavirus epidemic," John Peddie, JPR president said in a statement.
"2020 is going to be a game-changer with Intel’s entry into the discrete GPU market and a possible fourth entry by an IP company.”
Nevertheless, it appears that although the tech industry might be suffering, computer vendors are expecting a 7% increase in GPU shipments for Q1 2020. We are curious to see to whether these expectations will be met, as well as the role Intel's upcoming discrete graphics card will play.
They own 63% of the total PC GPU share! Even AMD owns more than nVidia - 19% vs 18%.
nVidia really must've dropped the ball. Maybe that 3.5GB GTX 970 from years ago? LMAO.
"Despite this, Nvidia still maintained dominance in Q4 2019. It represented 63% of market share compared to AMD's meager 19% and Intel's 18%."
Additional note: The provided data isn't easily to use, because JRP takes everything with a GPU into account, therefore all APUs (and in this context, almost every Intel consumer/desktop CPU is an APU because most of them have an iGPU) and also add-in boards.
Furthermore, JPR analysed for 3Q19 and AIBs a share of 73 % for nVidia and 27 % for AMD.
So, over all, Intel theoretically is the GPU market leader, but with regards to only AIBs nVidia is still the absolute market leader.
One additional note: There's not much to use from JPR, because their main intention is to sell their report for 2750 US$, so they are very careful not to uncover relevant numbers from their analysis, but one still should be available:
The report states "quaterly shipments", therefore quantities, every Intel-releated component is a CPU, because Intel currently does not sell discrete GPUs, the number of low-end Xeons E's possibly can be ignored? Therefore with 93 Mio. units total in 4Q94, they assign about 59 Mio. CPUs in 4Q19 to Intel, almost all of them for the desktop and mobile market.
The reason for that is because of OEM sales and guess who sells the most intergrated graphics?
NV has more cash than AMD so they aren't hurting one bit.
And this is good news for AMD.
Who? Imagination? ARM? Qualcomm? VIA/S3? Vivante hasn't seemed to be active, lately, but then China will need a homegrown GPU, so maybe it's being re-invigorated?